The weekend brings in a mix of emotions, especially if you are all by yourself. Are you looking for some comfort movies to watch and cosy up with? Whether you are looking for a nostalgic movie, a funny story, or a heartwarming tale, we have got you covered! Explore this curated selection of feel-good movies and make your solo movie night this weekend a comforting one.

1. Dear Zindagi

The film follows the story of a lonely and heartbroken cinematographer, Kaira, based in Mumbai. Kaira goes through a series of setbacks- a failed relationship, strained family dynamics, and eviction. Finally, she decides to find solace in her hometown, Goa, where she meets the unconventional and witty therapist Dr Jug Khan. What follows is a journey of self-discovery, personal growth, and healing.

Starring Alia Bhatt and Shah Rukh Khan in the lead roles, Dear Zindagi is a comfort movie that will make you laugh, and cry, and ultimately soothe your heart.

Where to watch: Netflix

2. The Lunchbox

Saajan Fernandes is a widower who becomes socially distant after his wife’s death. Ila is a young wife who feels neglected in her relationship. Their worlds collide when one fine day, a lunchbox mix-up brings them together, and paves the way for an emotional exchange. The rest of the film is about how these two characters develop a profound connection that fills the void in their lives.

Featuring Irfan Khan and Nimrat Kaur in the lead roles, The Lunchbox is one of the best comfort movies to watch. It will surely make you smile by the time the end credits are rolling!

Where to watch: Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV

3. Taare Zameen Par

Isn’t this movie the ultimate favorite of all 90’s kids? The film revolves around Ishaan Awasthi- an 8-year-old grappling with loneliness and frustration due to his undiagnosed dyslexia. An art genius, Ishaan is often misunderstood by his parents, brother, and teachers. All seems to be going downhill until he meets a new art teacher, Ram Shankar Nikumbh, who understands Ishaan’s struggles and transforms his life, healing the loneliness that once dominated his life.

Considered one of the best works of Aamir Khan, this blissful movie is an absolute roller coaster of emotions, revolving around themes like parental expectations, a mother’s love, and a non-judgemental teacher.

Where to watch: Netflix

4. 777 Charlie

After the tragic loss of his family, Dharma isolates himself from the community and leads a desolate life. The arrival of a labrador puppy changes everything for him as the pup becomes his only companion. What follows is a beautiful, heart-warming, and comforting tale of love and redemption for Dharma.

Played by Rakshit Shetty, this movie garnered positive responses from both movie lovers and critics. If you are an animal lover, it’s time to watch or re-watch this gem of a comfort movie this weekend.

Where to watch: Prime Video, JioCinema

5. Talaash

A couple who has lost a child. A call girl with a tragic past. A supernatural encounter. A poignant letter. Talaash is a story about marriage and loss – with a supernatural touch.

The film follows the story of Srujan and Roshni who are dealing with the aftermath of losing their only son. A strange encounter with a ghost changes the narrative. Starring Aamir Khan, Rani Mukherjee, and Kareena Kapoor in the lead roles, Talaash is a thrilling feel-good movie that will both excite and pacify you.

Where to watch: Netflix, Zee5 Prime Video

6. Karthik Calling Karthik

If you are someone who has been struggling with self-confidence, then this movie is for you! The film revolves around Karthik Narayan’s deep-rooted loneliness, childhood trauma, and his desire for love. The film offers a gripping storyline as he begins to get mysterious calls from his alter ego.

These interactions with himself lead to a journey of self-acceptance. The film beautifully portrays the struggles of poor mental health- something that a lot of us may relate to. Farhan Akhtar plays the lead role and steals the show, making this movie a must-watch on the list of comfort movies.

Where to watch: Netflix, Prime Video

If you are all by yourself this weekend, and need something to feel a little less alone – then pick one among these incredible comfort movies to watch! They will entertain you, make you laugh, cry, and bring you closer to yourself. After all, don’t we all need a movie that tells us, “You are not alone”?

