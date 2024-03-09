In the vast sea of entertainment, thriller enthusiasts are always on the lookout for gripping narratives, intriguing mysteries, and heart-pounding suspense. Here’s a curated list of the best crime drama thrillers and series on OTT platforms that promise to keep you on the edge of your seat:

Bron/Broen (The Bridge)

In the heart of the Oresund Bridge, which links Copenhagen in Denmark to Malmo in Sweden, a lifeless body is discovered. The peculiar location compels the police forces from both cities to join hands in their pursuit of the killer. This unlikely partnership unites the contrasting personalities of Saga Noren and Martin Rohde.

A Scandinavian masterpiece, Bron/Broen follows these detectives as they team up to solve a series of cross-border crimes. The unique premise and intense character dynamics make this a must-watch for any thriller aficionado.

Available on Amazon Prime Video

The Missing

“The Missing” delves into the harrowing journey of Tony, portrayed by James Nesbitt. His world shatters when his young son, Oliver, is abducted during a family vacation in France. Consumed by grief and unable to accept the possibility of Oliver’s death, Tony embarks on an all-consuming quest to find him. This relentless pursuit strains his marriage to Emily (played by Frances O’Connor). The series explores the haunting aftermath of a child’s disappearance, the toll of hope, obsession, and the act of knowing when to let go.

Available on Prime Video

Broadchurch

Set in a small coastal town, Broadchurch delves into a young boy’s murder and explores the incident’s impact on the seemingly calm, tight-knit community.

As the townspeople gradually open up and begin talking about what they know, the responsibility of apprehending the alleged killer rests squarely on the shoulders of the police.

David Tennant and Olivia Colman deliver stellar performances, making this British thriller a riveting experience.

Available on Prime Video, Apple TV

Forbrydelsen (The Killing)

Forbrydelsen, or ‘The Killing’, unfolds a captivating crime drama as Detective Sarah Lund investigates a brutal murder in Copenhagen. The second and third seasons also depict a series of murders, and even an abduction. With its intricate plot and intense atmosphere, this series has earned a well-deserved spot among the best.

Available on Prime Video, Netflix

Line Of Duty

This British police procedural series explores corruption within the force through the lens of AC-12, an anti-corruption unit. With unpredictable plot twists and high-stakes investigations, Line Of Duty has become a gripping favorite for thriller enthusiasts. This is surely one of the most intriguing crime series to watch on OTT.

Available on Netflix

The Leftovers

In a world dealing with the sudden disappearance of 2% of the global population, The Leftovers explores the emotional and psychological aftermath of the unexplained tragedy. With its thought-provoking premise and intense character studies, this series offers a unique take on the thriller genre.

Available on JioCinema

The Outsider

Adapted from Stephen King’s novel, The Outsider combines crime, horror, and the supernatural in a chilling tale of a murder investigation that takes a dark turn.

What appears to be a straightforward inquiry into the brutal slaying of a young boy turns into an insidious supernatural presence that infiltrates the investigation. Ultimately, a seasoned detective and an unconventional investigator to reevaluate their fundamental beliefs.

The atmospheric storytelling and stellar performances make it a standout in the thriller genre.

Available on JioCinema

The Devil’s Hour

This supernatural thriller explores the mysterious events that occur every night at 3:33 AM, known as “the devil’s hour.” With a compelling storyline and a touch of the supernatural, this series keeps viewers guessing until the very end.

Available on: Amazon Prime Video

Whether you prefer crime drama, supernatural mysteries, or espionage thrillers, this list has the best for every avid fan of suspenseful storytelling. Prepare to be hooked from the first episode to the last, as these shows masterfully unravel their gripping tales.