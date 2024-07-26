After a busy week of work or school, unwinding over the weekend is essential. If you haven’t had a chance to plan an outing, don’t worry—entertainment can provide the perfect escape. Here are some intriguing OTT releases this week to enjoy with your favorite snacks or loved ones:

Telugu OTT Releases This Week

1. Raju Yadav

“Raju Yadav” is a Telugu comedy directed by Krishnamachary. The story follows a young man whose life turns upside down after an accident leaves him with a rare facial disorder, forcing him to smile incessantly.

Starring Getup Srinu, Ankita Kharat, and Ananda Chakrapani, the film features music by Harshavardhan Rameshwar and cinematography by Uday Kiran. Produced by Prashanth Reddy under the Sai Varunivi Creations banner, this movie promises a delightful and humorous experience.

OTT Platform: Aha

2. Yevam

“Yevam” is a gripping Telugu crime thriller directed by Prakash Dantuluri. Set in the small town of Vikarabad, the film follows Soumya, a determined female police officer, and Abhiram, a sincere police officer, as they uncover the sinister motives of Yugandhar, who has a wishlist of young fan girls of stars.

The cast includes Chandini Chowdary, Vasishta Simha, Bharat Raj, and Ashu Reddy. Produced by Navdeep and Pavan Goparaju, “Yevam” delivers a thrilling narrative.

OTT Platform: Aha

3. Bharathanatyam

“Bharathanatyam” tells the story of Raju Sundaram (Surya Tej Aelay), an aspiring filmmaker struggling to write a gripping story while dealing with financial instability and a troubled relationship.

In a desperate attempt to find inspiration, Raju plants voice recorders in various places and overhears a conversation about a drug deal. His decision to follow up on the deal leads to unforeseen consequences. Don’t miss this unique blend of humor and darkness, streaming from July 27, 2024.

OTT Platform: Aha

Non-Telugu Releases

4. Mr & Mrs Mahi

This sports romance follows the journey of a married couple who share a passion for cricket. The wife, a doctor with a natural talent for the game, begins training with her husband, a former cricketer who never made it big. Their bond and love for the sport drive them to overcome personal and professional challenges together. Starring Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, and Zarina Wahab, this film explores themes of resilience, partnership, and the pursuit of dreams.

OTT Platform: Netflix

5. Chutney Sambar

“Chutney Sambar” is a Tamil series centered around Sachin, the owner of a roadside eatery named “Amudha Unavagam.” Played by Yogi Babu, Sachin navigates the ups and downs of running his small business while interacting with a colorful cast of characters.

The series blends humor and heart, capturing the essence of everyday life in a bustling eatery. With Vani Bhojan, Chandran, and Nithin Sathya in supporting roles, this series promises a delightful watch.

OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

6. Bhaiyya Ji

Manoj Bajpayee stars as Bhaiyya Ji in this action-packed film set in Bihar. Directed by Apoorv Singh, the story follows Bhaiyya Ji as he seeks vengeance for his brother’s death.

Known for his commanding presence and intense performances, Bajpayee’s portrayal of Bhaiyya Ji promises to be a gripping and emotional journey. The film, which marks a milestone in Bajpayee’s career, was initially released in cinemas and is now available for streaming.

OTT Platform: ZEE 5

7. Bloody Ishq

Directed by Vikram Bhatt, “Bloody Ishq” is a horror thriller featuring Avika Gor. The film follows a couple who move to a remote island, only to discover their new home is haunted. As they uncover the dark secrets of the house, they must confront terrifying supernatural forces. Written by Mahesh Bhatt and Suhrita Das, the film delivers a spine-chilling experience, with stunning visuals and a gripping storyline.

OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

8. Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 14

The popular reality show “Khatron Ke Khiladi” returns for its 14th season, with Rohit Shetty hosting. This season features new stunts, exotic locations, and a fresh lineup of participants, including Gashmeer Mahajani, Niyati Fatnani, Asim Riaz, Abhishek Kumar, Shalin Bhanot, Sumona Chakravarti, Shilpa Shinde, and Krishna Shroff.

The show challenges contestants to face their fears and perform daring stunts, offering thrilling entertainment and drama.

OTT Platform: JioCinema

As you wind the week up, make sure to add these OTT releases to your watchlist for the weekend. Don’t forger to pair up your binge-watching session with some good food and drink for ultimate relaxation!

