It’s 26 July, and that means it’s time to drop everything and salute the bravehearts who fought until their last breath during the Kargil War in 1999. Fought between India and Pakistan near the Kargil district of Jammu and Kashmir, today marks the day the Indian Army recaptured the famous Tiger Hill, evicting Pakistani troops. It has been 25 years since, and we continue to commemorate all those sacrifices. On this occasion, here are five movies on OTT that draw inspiration from the Kargil War and echo the patriotism that kept our Jawans fighting on that fateful day.

Lakshya

Lakshya (2004), directed by Farhan Akhtar and produced by Ritesh Sidwani, is a masterpiece that unfolds against the backdrop of a Kargil War. It is a coming-of-age drama which shows how an aimless, confused person (Karan Shergil) becomes a responsible officer after joining the Indian Military Academy (IMA).

Hrithik Roshan’s portrayal as Karan Shergil beautifully depicts the state of confusion many face when choosing a career path. In contrast, Preity Zinta’s role as Romi provides a compelling juxtaposition as a strong, independent woman who is dedicated to her career. In the end, it takes Karan 24 years and 18,000 feet to finally find his “Zindagi ka Lakshya.”

OTT Platform: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video

Gujan Saxena: The Kargil Girl

“Mujhe udna hai”, says Gunjan Suxena to her father and becomes the first woman to fly in the combat zone during the Kargil War. Based on true events, “Gujan Saxena: The Kargil Girl” depicts the story of the first woman to contribute in Kargil war.

Gujan (played by Jahnavi Kapoor) joined the Indian Air Force (IAF) in 1996. With her determination to fly, she becomes a skilled pilot overcoming all the challenges. During the Kargil War in 1999, when IAF was in need of all available pilots for ‘Operation Vijay’, she was assigned to combat missions and rescue operations.

Directed by Sharan Sharma and produced by Dharma Productions in 2020, this movie has a strong female-led narrative. This fearless female lead redefines hard work and passion and proves that with courage, dedication, and a touch of support (Gunjan’s father, played by Pankaj Tripathi), women can soar higher than stars.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Shershaah

“Shershaah”, released in 2021 and now available on OTT, is a biographical war movie which follows the heroic deeds of Captain Vikram Batra (a Param Vir Chakra awardee) and effectively chronicles the events of the Kargil War. Vikram Bharta (played by Siddarth Malhotra) is from a small town in Himachal Pradesh. Aspiring to be an Army officer he finds the love of his life, Dimple Cheema (played by Kiara Advani) while training at the National Defense Academy (NDA). Soon, his dream comes true as he joins the Indian Military Academy (IMA).

Directed by Vishnuvardhan and starring Sidharth Shershaan, the film gained positive reviews from both critics and audiences, winning a Special Jury Award at the 69th National Film Awards. The movie takes you on a romantic journey while instilling a sense of patriotism.

Dialogues like “Ye dil mange more!”, and “Fikr na kar jaani, tiranga lehara kar aaunaga ya fir usme lipatkar” captures the essence of Vikram’s commitment, bravery and love towards his nation.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Cheliya

“Cheliya” also known as “Kaatru Veliyida” in Tamil, is a romantic drama directed by Mani Ratnam. Released in 2017, this movie follows the love story of an Indian Air Force pilot, Varun (Karthi) and a doctor, Leela (Aditi Rao). Set against the backdrop of the Kargil War, which adds gravitas to the narrative, it explores the themes of love, commitment and sacrifice. Soundtracks like “Azhagiye” and “Vaan”, composed by AR Rahman add up to the movie’s emotional depth.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video, JioCinema

LoC Kargil

“LoC Kargil”, directed by J P Dutta in 2003, attempts to provide a detailed and documentary-like depiction of the Kargil War. The film features strong performances from a star-studded cast, including Sanjay Dutt, Ajay Devgan, Saif Ali Khan and Abhishek Bachan. Despite being a lengthy movie, its intense and heartfelt stories of real life make it interesting. The story follows parallel storylines of the characters, each focusing on different battalions and the personal lives of the soldiers.

Whether it’s Captain Vikram, Lieutenant Colonel Y K Joshi, Major Raghunath, or Major Karan, their endless determination and longing for victory make this movie worth watching.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video, Youtube

The portrayal of Kargil War in these movies, available on OTT, offers a glimpse into the valour, and sacrifice of our soldiers, who didn’t think twice to dedicate their whole life to their nation. Capturing the true essence of patriotism, sacrifice, and devotion, these films carry a legacy that should be carried forward to the next generation.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more entertainment updates.