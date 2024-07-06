The most anticipated release of the year, Kalki 2898 AD has touched down in theatres! The Prabhas-starrer, blending Bollywood and Tollywood film industries, and blending dystopia and sci-fi, has got film audiences across India (and the globe!) awestruck by the cinematic excellence that Nag Ashwin has brought to the silver screens. If you’ve loved Kalki 2898 AD just as much as everyone else, and want to keep the vibes going, here are 5 similar movies to watch on OTT!

The Wandering Earth

Directed by Frant Gwo, this Chinese sci-fi epic is based on Liu Cixin’s novel. The film presents a grand narrative where humanity unites to save Earth from an expanding sun by moving the entire planet to a new star system. The story showcases immense human ingenuity, sacrifice, and collaboration against cosmic challenges.

Streaming on: Netflix

Snowpiercer

Directed by Bong Joon-ho, this dystopian sci-fi film is set aboard a perpetually moving train that holds the last remnants of humanity after a failed climate change experiment. The train’s strict class system leads to a rebellion, with the lower-class passengers fighting their way to the front to confront the elite and their oppressive regime.

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

Edge of Tomorrow

Directed by Doug Liman, this sci-fi action film stars Tom Cruise and Emily Blunt. Cruise plays a soldier who is caught in a time loop, reliving the same battle against an alien invasion repeatedly. With each loop, he becomes more skilled and teams up with Blunt’s character to devise a strategy to defeat the aliens and break free from the loop.

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

Mad Max: Fury Road

Directed by George Miller, this film offers relentless high-octane action and visually stunning storytelling set in a post-apocalyptic wasteland. The plot follows Max Rockatansky, who joins forces with Imperator Furiosa to escape from a tyrannical warlord and his army. The film is renowned for its intense chase sequences, practical effects, and strong performances.

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

Blade Runner 2049

Directed by Denis Villeneuve, this visually stunning sequel to the original “Blade Runner” explores themes of identity, humanity, and the essence of life. Set in a dystopian future, the story follows Officer K, a replicant blade runner, who uncovers a long-buried secret that could plunge what’s left of society into chaos. His quest leads him to Rick Deckard, a former blade runner who has been missing for decades.

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

In our opinion, these are some of the best movies to watch on OTT that capture the essence of Kalki 2898 AD. If you’ve already watched the film in theatres, and are looking for something to keep the mood going, try these!

