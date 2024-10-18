Amal Neerad’s Bougainvillea, starring Kunchacko Boban and Fahad Faasil, created a buzz after its theatrical release on 17 October. Viewers have been sharing their thoughts on X (formerly Twitter), with positive reviews flooding from critics and audiences. If you are one of those people who loved Bougainvillea, here is a list of more Malayalam thrillers on OTT that will blow your mind!

1. Drishyam

Goergekutty is leading a happy married life with his wife Rani and his two daughters, Anju and Anu. One day, Anju gets photographed naked in the bathroom, by Varun Prabhakar, son of the Inspector General of Police. He later uses that clip to blackmail her to have sex with him. Anju, with the help of her mother, tries to get out of Varun’s trap, which leads to a horrifying outcome.

OTT platform: Prime Video

2. Kooman

Giri Shankar is a young and talented constable who has exceptional investigative skills. His superiors often get jealous of him. Throughout his career, he harbours some dark secrets that affect the people around him. When Giri finally tries to confront his mistakes, he gets involved in a serial killer saga.

OTT platform: Prime Video

3. Anjam Pathira

Anwar Hussain is a criminologist who works in Kochi City Police. He tries to investigate the murders of two police officers whose corpses were found murdered in similar patterns with the serial killer leaving a lady justice figurine beside them. The movie follows Anwar Hussain as he tries to solve the mystery.

OTT platform: Youtube

4. Memories

Sam Alex, Superintendent of Kerala Police witnesses his family getting brutally murdered by a terrorist. After killing the terrorist, he becomes dependent on alcohol to ease the pain and refuses to perform any of his duties. After his mother persuades him to join work again, he starts investigating the reason behind the disappearance of several married men.

OTT platform: Youtube

5. Thalavan

A retired Deputy Superintendent of Police (Dysp), Udhayabhanu, narrates his cases in this TV show. The story starts with an ego clash between two police officers. Jayashankar is the superior officer who bears no insubordination, and Karthi, his inferior, is known for speaking his mind. When a dead body mysteriously turns up, can they team up to catch the culprit?

OTT platform: Sonyliv

6. Joseph

Joseph, a retired sharp-witted police officer gets dragged into the investigation of the mysterious death of his ex-wife. As he tries to resolve the case, he discovers a dark secret- an organ trafficking racket.

OTT platform: Prime Video

7. Jana Gana Mana

Professor Saba, a socially-responsible and amiable college professor gets burnt to death. Her death creates a stir in the Karnataka state, with student protests and police brutality everywhere. To stop this chaos, a police officer gets appointed but soon gets taken off the hook in a mysterious way when he gets close to the truth.

Jana Gana Mana unfolds a gripping narrative focusing on how politicians use societal instability to their advantage to remain in power.

OTT platform: Netflix

These Malayalam thrillers on OTT are full of suspense and plot twists that will keep you hooked this weekend. Let us know what other Malayalam thrillers we have missed on the list. And also, let us know your verdict on Bougainvillea.

