As the weekend approaches, voting polls for Bigg Boss Telugu 8 will be open until midnight. Now is the time to use your power as the audience and vote for your favourite contestant. You can cast your vote through the Disney+ Hotstar app by searching ‘Bigg Boss Telugu’ or by giving a missed call to the following voting numbers:

To vote for Hariteja: 7997983718

To vote for Tasty Teja: 7997983722

To vote for Prithviraj: 7997983709

To vote for Yashmi: 7997983714

To vote for Nikhil: 7997983707

To vote for Manikanta: 7997983705

To vote for Gautam: 7997983717

To vote for Nabeel: 7997983704

To vote for Prerana: 7997983708

Bigg Boss Telugu Day 47 Expectations

Yesterday’s episode provided entertainment, drama, action, and comedy-filled moments for the audience. The released promos offer a glimpse into today’s episode:

Cushion Challenge:

Bigg Boss challenged the housemates to get an advantage in this week’s task, The Cushion Challenge. The participants were required to match the image shown on the plasma to the image on the cushion and place it into a grid. This challenge caused the housemates to get physical with each other.

Hair Cutting Challenge:

The Bigg Boss house is filled with surprises, and today’s episode is no exception. The promo offers a glimpse into the episode, where Avinash brings his comic energy and timing to the forefront.

Out of the blue, Bigg Boss presents a challenge: Avinash and Prithvi are asked to cut their hair in styles corresponding to different amounts—₹25,000, ₹50,000, and ₹1,00,000—that will be added to the prize money. The promo ends with suspense, leaving viewers wondering who got their hair cut

