With the audience vote support, Nikhil, who acts in Kannada and Telugu serials, was declared winner of the Bigg Boss Telugu Season 8 at the grand finale streamed on 15 December night.

At the star-studded and nail-biting finale, Nikhil and Gautham, among five contestants, were in the top 2 for the title. With both Nikhil and Gautham, rejecting the attractive offer for elimination, host Nagarjuna declared Nikhil winner of the 106-day Big Boss Telugu season 8.

Actor Ramcharan, who attended the glittering show as Chief Guest, presented the trophy to Nikhil.

Nikhil, now the official winner of Bigg Boss Telugu 8, got a total amount of Rs 88 lakh, including a prize money of Rs 55 lakh and a Maruti Suzuki Dzire car.

Earlier, other contestants Nabeel, Prerana and Avinash were eliminated from the House.

Born in Mysore, Nikhil made his debut as an actor by donning a role in the Kannada film industry 2016. Later, he acted in several Kannada serials. He endeared himself to the Telugu audience by his performance in Gorintaku, a Telugu TV serial.

Apart from Ramcharan, other stars who graced the grand finale of the much-talked show were Tamil hero Vijay Sethupathi, Kannada actor Upendra and actresses Pragya Jaiswal and Manju.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu