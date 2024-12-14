2024 witnessed some of the most amazing web series on OTT platforms. Though the list of these TV shows is never-ending, we have garnered the top 9 web series to end your year on an exciting note!

1. Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar

Helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, is a powerful narrative that explores the themes of love, betrayal, prostitution and politics during the British Raj.

OTT platform: Netflix

2. Mirzapur Season 3

Guddu killed Munna Bhaiya and Kaleen Bhaiya allied with Sharad, triggering new power dynamics in Mirzapur.

One of the most-anticipated web series of 2024, Mirzapur Season 3 is a gripping drama that features an intense power struggle among the people of the fictional town, Mirzapur.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

3. Panchayat Season 3

Season 3 of Panchayat, features a fierce battle between Pradhan and Bhushan gangs as the panchayat election approaches. Abhishek, navigating through the murky politics tries his best to maintain objectivity.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

4. Gyaarah Gyaraah

Yug Arya, a police inspector in the year 2016, receives a mysterious transmission signal from Shaurya Anthwal, another police officer who is from the 1990s. As their timelines collide through a tiny walkie-talkie, they try to solve an age-old murder mystery.

OTT platform: ZEE5

5. Citadel: Honey Bunny

A stuntman, Bunny, recruits a struggling actress Honey for a side gig. Their hurdles turn into a world full of action, espionage and betrayal. Years later when their dangerous past catches up to them, they have to once again join hands to save their child.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

6. Mamla Legal Hai

VD Tyagi is a smart advocate who aspires to become a bar association president. He has two assistants whose names are law and order.

Set in the district court of Patparganj, this eight-episode drama features some real-life courtroom incidents with a hilarious touch.

OTT platform: Netflix

7. Taaza Khabar

Vasya is a poor sanitation worker who dreams of having a better life for himself and his family. His life takes a wild turn when he helps an old woman. However, as he runs out of luck, his new life doesn’t seem to be what he dreamed of.

OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

8. Murder in Mahim

After the brutal murder of a gay sex worker, more murders of the LGBTQ+ community keep taking place in the city. Inspector Shivajirao Jende and his frenemy TV reporter Peter Fernades join hands to solve these mysterious murders.

OTT Platform: Jio Cinema

9. Shekhar Home

An eccentric detective, Shekhar, along with her new housemate Dr Jayvrat Sahni delves into the world of mystery by solving complex cases.

Set in the backdrop of the 1990s and inspired by Sherlock Home, Shekhar Homes is a crime thriller series featuring Kay Kay Menon and Ranvir Shorey.

OTT platform: Jio Cinema

These top 9 web series on OTT platforms will surely make your end of 2024 more thrilling than ever! So, without a second thought, start streaming them and let us know if you are up for a part 2!

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more entertainment updates.