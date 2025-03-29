The weekend is here and the search for entertainment is on! After a long week of meeting people, scheduling work tasks, and networking, the weekend is your time to relax. With many new and interesting OTT releases this week, your weekend plan just needs your selection to be perfect. Ditch the usual OTT releases and check out these international OTT releases this week, that will keep you up till night!

1. Bosch: Legacy Season Three (Amazon Prime Video)

The most beloved show is back for a final run. Bosch: Legacy’s final season will focus on how Harry Bosch will join hands and work with his worst enemy, Honey Chandler.

This season is based on the 24th novel featuring detective Harry Bosch written by American crime author, Michael Connelly. This series should be on every crime lover’s list to binge!

2. The Studio (Apple TV+)

Hollywood plays itself in this American satirical comedy series. Matt is appointed as the new head of Continental Studios. Even though this position was Matt’s dream in life, it was never easy.

In a world where everyone wants something from him, Matt needs to crack the formula to make sure that art and business coexist, without a hitch.

3. The Lady’s Companion (Netflix)

They say life smiles on a chaperone when she finds her young lady the perfect suitor. As long as she does she doesn’t fall for him.

This is the story of Elena Bianda, a successful chaperone, who has done the matchmaking job over the years. Hired to find rich husbands for three wealthy sisters, Elena finds herself at a crossroads where she has to choose between duty and love.

Want to know what happens? Watch the show to see the drama unfold!

4. Number One on the Call Sheet (Apple TV+)

Power, prestige and careers were on the line for these Black artists in Hollywood. Later they made history and created memorable milestones. Now they gather together once more to breakdown the Hollywood metrics.

Sit back and watch the drama unfold as the legendary artists share their experiences, successes, and dreams they experienced to be the number one on the call sheet.

5. Caught (Netflix)

Reporter Ema Garay works in digital journalism and catches criminals to make sure no one evades justice. However, her latest case leaves her torn apart emotionally when she finds out who the prime suspect is.

Based on the novel by Harlan Coben, this series is perfect for crime drama lovers.

These new international OTT releases this week will keep you glued to your screen, watching episodes to get to the bottom of the story. With many genres like romcom, thrillers, and crime releases, there is something for every streamer. So, what are you waiting for? Binge-watch these OTT releases for solid entertainment this weekend!

