Ugadi, also known as the Telugu New Year according to the Hindu calendar, is celebrated with a mixture of flavours. Sweet, sour, bitter, tangy, spice, and salt make the flavour index of the Ugadi pachadhi. During this festival, people engage in meaningful acts like welfare, giving charity, and preparing food for feasting with near and dear ones. If you are planning on dining out during this festive season and purchasing sweets, head to these places in Vizag to enjoy Ugadi specials in full swing!

1. Fairfield by Marriott

This four-star hotel in Visakhapatnam is a delightful destination for quality service, hospitality and an ideal location. The restaurant in the hotel is hosting an event, Ugadi Brunch, from 12:30 pm to 3:30 pm. The restaurant is known for its classy and modern ambiance, timely service, and delicious food.

This is the perfect place to enjoy a filling lunch with family during this festive season!

For more details, contact 89166 88999 and 89780 33440.

2. Elegant Hotel

Elegant Hotel is one of the most well-located hotels that is close to many attractions in the city. The hotel is hosting an Ugadi Special Veg Buffet 3+1 offer that starts from 12:30 pm to 3 pm. The hotel’s restaurant has a modern ambiance and comfortable seating arrangement that overlooks the city streets through glass windows.

Elegant Hotel has ample seating space and Instagrammable spots.

Contact 0891-2747 894 and 91 93468 93929 for reservation details.

3. Dayaram Sweets

Having over 50 years of experience in the food industry in Vizag, Dayaram Sweets should be your one-stop destination for festive goods. You can find all varieties of sweets starting from pure ghee sweets to baked goods here. This place offers limited-time gift hampers for the festive season too! Visit this place for your festive sweet cravings!

Contact 7997073555 and 9985888444 for more!

4. Best Western Plus Tejvivaan

Best Western Plus Tejvivaan offers comfort and urban convenience in one place. The restaurant in the hotel is famous for having budget-friendly buffets during the weekdays. This festive season, the hotel is offering a special Ugadi brunch that will serve a variety of delicacies.

You need to visit this place to have a laid-back experience of feasting on mouthwatering food!

These places in Vizag dish out Ugadi specials prepared in a homemade style. Whether you are craving some comfort food or want to dine out during the festive season, these places should be visited for a memorable experience!

