IPL 2025 Highlights: In a thrilling encounter at Visakhapatnam’s ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, the Delhi Capitals (DC) outclassed Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) with a commanding seven-wicket victory, marking DC’s second consecutive win in Vizag.

SRH’s Innings: A Rollercoaster Ride

Opting to bat first, SRH’s innings began on a shaky note. The early departure of Abhishek Sharma, run out for just one run due to a brilliant throw by Vipraj Nigam, set the tone. Mitchell Starc then awakened the vintage Starc, dismissing Ishan Kishan (2), Nitish Kumar Reddy (0), and Travis Head (22) in quick succession, bringing his best performance in his IPL career (5/35 in 4 overs).

Amidst the collapse, Aniket Verma emerged as the superstar, crafting a glorious 74 off 41 balls. His aggressive stroke play, especially down the ground, was a testament to his resilience.

However, his innings was curtailed by a spectacular boundary catch from Jake Fraser-McGurk, highlighting DC’s exceptional fielding efforts. Heinrich Klaasen provided support with a brisk 34, but SRH’s innings concluded at a modest 163 in 18.4 overs.

DC’s Chase: Clinical and Composed

Chasing 164, DC’s openers laid a solid foundation. Faf du Plessis led the charge with a composed half-century, steering the innings with precision.

His partnership with Jake Fraser-McGurk (38 off 32) kept DC ahead. Abhishek Porel (34 off 18) and Tristan Stubbs (21 off 14) finished the chase at 166/3 in 16 overs, sealing a dominant win.

SRH’s Fielding Woes: The Costly Misses

SRH’s fielding performance was marred by critical lapses. Notably, Aniket Verma was dropped early in his innings by Abhishek Porel, a mistake that allowed Verma to anchor SRH’s total with his highest score. Such misfields and dropped catches proved detrimental, as DC capitalized on these opportunities to chase down the target with ease.

Mitchell Starc: The Game Changer

Mitchell Starc’s fiery spell was the highlight of the match. Claiming a five-wicket haul for 35 runs, his pace and precision dismantled SRH’s top order, earning him the well-deserved Player of the Match award.

Visual Highlights

This encounter not only underscored DC’s growing prowess in the tournament but also highlighted areas SRH needs to address, particularly in fielding, as they aim to bounce back in the upcoming matches.​

