Cricket fans in Visakhapatnam were in for an absolute treat as Delhi Capitals (DC) pulled off a breathtaking one-wicket victory over Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in an IPL 2025 thriller. This wasn’t just a cricket match; it was an emotional rollercoaster, filled with blistering strokes, nerve-wracking twists, and a climax straight out of a Bollywood script.

LSG’s Power-Packed Batting: Pooran and Marsh Light Up the Night

Batting first, LSG set the stage on fire, thanks to two powerhouses—Nicholas Pooran and Mitchell Marsh. Pooran, as explosive as ever, smashed 75 runs, treating the crowd to a festival of boundaries and sixes. Every time the ball soared over the ropes, the Visakhapatnam stadium erupted like a volcano.

Marsh, on the other hand, played the perfect anchor, crafting a well-paced 72. His knock was like the backbone of LSG’s innings, ensuring the team didn’t lose momentum. With their combined efforts, LSG reached a commanding 209/8 in 20 overs, a total that looked quite intimidating under the lights.

Delhi’s Chase: A Story of Nerves, Drama

DC’s had a terrible start where they were down by two wickets in the 1st over itself, and the wickets kept falling till the 7th over and LSG had a dominant hand on victory.

Just when DC fans were biting their nails down to the skin, Tristan Stubbs and Ashutosh Sharma decided to take matters into their own hands.

Stubbs played crucial innings, smashing 34 off just 25 balls before getting bowled by M. Siddharth.

Adding to the drama was the young sensation Viraj, who announced himself in style. The youngster hammered a quickfire 39 runs off just 15 balls at a strike rate of over 260, His fearless hitting in the middle overs ensured DC hope to win is alive.

But the real hero of the night? Ashutosh Sharma. DC now required 62 off the last 30 balls and Ashutosh Sharma With a jaw-dropping innings smashed 66* off 31 balls. His innings was an absolute masterclass in handling pressure, sealing an unforgettable victory for Delhi.

This is IPL at its absolute best—high scores, thrilling chases, unexpected twists, and individual brilliance. Delhi Capitals’ victory is an indication that we’re in for a season filled with unforgettable moments. Buckle up, cricket fans—the ride has just begun!

