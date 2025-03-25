For a city sometimes described as “sleepy,” Vizag was anything but on the night of 24th March. A tangible electric excitement pervaded the air, voices—sometimes delighted, sometimes disappointed—mingled, festive drumbeats kept thousands awake, despite it being close to midnight, and the city became a living, breathing, celebrating thing. Someone or the other is always saying that cricket in India is a way of life, and if you needed proof of it, you’d simply have to step into the Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) match at the ACA VDCA International Stadium in Visakhapatnam last night!

As part of the IPL 2025 series, the tournament made a stop at Vizag for the second time in a row, after DC hosted their home games in the city last year as well. This back-to-back privilege is a treat for any average cricket fan here, especially with the last game being held all the way back in 2019, when Visakhapatnam hosted knockout stages for IPL.

Still, Vizag has seen its share of cricket moments that would qualify as a “six.” Take, for instance, the historical knock by MS Dhoni in 2005, in which he smashed 148 runs against arch-rivals Pakistan, or Rohit Sharma’s twin centuries in a Test match between India and South Africa in 2019, or even Virat Kohli’s surpassing of the 10,00 runs mark in ODIs, against the Carribeans in 2018. All this is to say that the future of cricket in Vizag is seemingly batting on the side of good fortune, and the josh among the locals is accordingly high. Last night’s match DC vs LSG match in Visakhapatnam made that quite evident, with the spirits being high from the get-go!

Anticipation and Excitement

An opening ceremony by Neeti Mohan and Siddarth Mahadevan roused thrill and anticipation, but it was only after it that most people piled into their seats, with the match officially set to begin at 7:30 pm. Questions of “Who won the toss?” and “Is DC batting or bowling?” (DC chose to bowl) soon turned into amazed yells of “Did you see that?” and “SIX!” as LSG ‘s opening batsmen, Aiden Markram and Mitchell Marsh, got off to a smashing start and a breezy half-century. Every time a ball went soaring, the sea of navy blue and red roared.

Cheers turned into frustrated yells as Rishabh Pant, playing in LSG this year, was removed by DC’s Kuldeep Yadav. Yet moments of joy resurfaced whenever fielders like Axar Patel engaged with the stands. As the final over of the first half came to a close, the stadium was buzzing again, anticipating DC’s response to LSG’s high-scoring play, a stunning finish of 209/8 in 20 overs. Would DC be able to catch up? It is a tough challenge for sure, they remarked to each other, and the worry was only reinforced as DC, now batting, was slow on the uptake.

Anxiety

As DC took the field to bat, hopes were high, but LSG’s Shardul Thakur struck twice in the opening over, dismissing Jake Fraser-McGurk and Abishek Porel. Soon, DC found themselves in dire straits at 7/3 within two overs. Captain Axar Patel and vice-captain Faf du Plessis attempted to stabilize the innings, but their efforts were cut short—Axar fell to debutant Digvesh Rathi, and Faf was removed by Ravi Bishnoi. At 113/6 in the 13th over, DC needed 97 runs off just 45 balls, and the tension in the stands was palpable.

The entire stadium itself seemed to hold its breath, and one could almost hear the people thinking, “Is there hope? Can DC pull a 180 and flip the game in their favour?”

At this point, DC was struggling at 113/6 in the 13th over, requiring 97 runs off just 45 balls. Then, 20-year-old Ashutosh (or Smashutosh, as some are now calling him) entered the pitch, igniting DC’s hopes with fearless batting.

Hope and Resurgence!

The stadium came alive as he smashed five boundaries and five towering sixes. Partnering with Vipraj Nigam, who contributed a crucial 39 off 15 balls, Ashutosh turned the game on its head. DC flags waved wildly, cheerleaders danced after every big hit, and the crowd made a louder racket with every shot.

With 18 runs required off the last two overs, Ashutosh remained composed, expertly manoeuvring the strike. Even after losing Kuldeep Yadav in the penultimate over, he stood unfazed. Then, with just a few runs needed, he finished in spectacular fashion—launching a stunning straight six off the third ball of the final over, sealing a breathtaking victory for DC and etching his name as the night’s hero.

The winning moment was glorious. Viewers went up on their feet, hands went up in the air, screams ricocheted into the night, and fans danced with abandon, elated beyond belief.

The DC vs LSG match in Visakhapatnam was a thrill, to say the least. From little kids to sixty-year-olds, everyone left the pitch with something to talk about, a memory to share with their close ones for days to come, and a newfound appreciation for the emotion we call “cricket.”

