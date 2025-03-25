Vizag’s food scene is evolving daily, with many restaurants serving diverse menu options. While the most popular ones have retained their place in the food scene, several places still need to be explored.

So, here is a guide on restaurants in Siripuram, that you can visit based on your mood and choice of ambiance!

Classic Dishes in Vintage Style:

If you are in a mood for enjoying classic and homely dishes surrounded in a vintage style, then you need to visit these places. Invitation 365 is a go to place for enjoying hearty meal portions with family and friends. The ambience is classy and luxe, with glass interiors, and diner style seating arrangements.

The Spicy Venue is one of the aesthetic places to have lunch in. Like the name suggests, each dishes is loaded with fiery spice. Their apricot delight is a must-try dessert after a filling meal.

Tycoon brings a slice of classic European interiors to Vizag along with their mouth-watering dishes. The place has tastefully selected paintings, dim lightings, and a comfortable seating area. Pay a visit to this place for a quiet night with your dear ones. For a vegetarian option, walk into Heritage that is just a step away.

Vibe with Modern Interiors:

Think modern ambience, dark and dim lightings, and premium seating arrangements. Rasa and Somaa are the places you need to eat at. Tucked into the corner of Siripuram Junction, Rasa is a simple, yet, modern restaurant that dishes out international cuisines. The ambience is brightly lit on the exterior and has ample yellow glow overhead. The cushion seating is comfortable to have a complete dining experience.

Somaa is on the evolving culinary exposure in Vizag, in terms of the ambience, food, and drinks. Somaa is the place to have a loud night surrounded with live music and kitchen, red luxe seating, finger-licking good food, paired with refreshing and chilled drinks. This is the place for a relaxed hangout after a long day at work.

Culinary Delights:

If you are craving for some bread, tingling mocktails, Italian cuisine, or simply a baked delicacy, visit these places.

Pastery, Coffee n Conversation is one of the most beloved cafes that serve delicious food, toothsome dessert options, and drinks.

Ciro’s Pizzeria has gained a loyal fanbase thanks to their crispy and flavour packed pizzas. Head to this place to have a warm serving of authentic Italian flavours, with their delicious pastas, gooey pizzas, and must-have sides.

Food Ex and Jack Frost are a pair when it comes to dining. Food Ex and Jack Frost share similar wood accents, detailed metal railings, and tiled ceilings. Bite into the crisp and steaming baked dishes from Food Ex and head over to Jack Frost. There are many types of ice cream sundaes and milkshakes at Jack Frost. Customers can watch how their dessert is made from scratch, making it a live experience.

Fresh Choice Patisserie is a classic spot for anytime of the day. There are many different and cozy seating spaces, offering something for everyone. Each diner can enjoy the glass display of colourful desserts, gourmet dining options, making it a the perfect place for visiting with friends.

Unique Flavours:

Head over to these places to have a unique multicuisine experience. Radisa offers something out of the ordinary. Be it their spicy and savoury waffles, creative desserts, innovative breakfast options, Radisa is a must-visit place to enjoy dinner in a more private space.

You can have a plate of Tamil Nadu cuisine at Madurai Kitchen. Situated on the busy street of Balaji Nagar, Madurai Kitchen brings authentic Tamil Nadu flavours and traditional interiors that give guests a complete experience.

Roto is a Middle Eastern restaurant to try out for their Arabic cuisine. Guests can indulge in their smoky kebabs, grilled meat and seafood varieties, and other continental dishes.

Buffet Diners:

Buffet is the best option for foodies who want to try out new flavours in large quantities. The Vizag Chemistry has great buffet dinners with a à la carte menu as well. This place has spacious seating arrangements for groups, families, and friends. The menu changes weekly, offering a fresh experience for each visit.

There you have it, a complete guide for restaurants in Siripuram! With these restaurants in place, you can decide which place matches your vibe the best. Let us know what you would recommend for dining out in the comment section!

