IPL 2025 is officially starting, with the first match happening in Kolkata. The competition for the trophy this year will be fierce, and needless to say, we’re all eagerly awaiting it. While some people have snagged tickets for the opening Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) match, the unluckiest of us haven’t. If you’re one of those who are stumped because you can’t have the real experience of the match, here are some places in Vizag screening the opening match of IPL 2025 that you can visit instead:

1. Vizag Drive-In

The original drive-in in Vizag, this establishment has endured the challenges of time and circumstance, and today serves as a popular hangout spot for the people of the city. The Vizag Drive-In frequently hosts live screenings of IPL matches, and they will be showing today’s match as well! You can enjoy the match at their restaurant while munching on the various selection of food items including biryanis, milkshakes, Chinese cuisine, and much more!

Call them at 9396374757 to know more!

2. Iron Hill

Ironhill has accumulated a significant fanbase over the years, thanks to their signature brews, cocktails and the presence of local taste in their well-crafted menu. This IPL season, if you want to spend time with friends in a vibrant yet rustic atmosphere, Ironhill is your best bet.

To enquire more about the details with them, call 8977767676.

3. House of Punjab

House of Punjab is the place to enjoy authentic Punjabi cuisine in Vizag. This desi restaurant should be your destination to watch the first match of IPL 2025 with family and friends. Relish in their finger-licking good menu items like Missi Roti with Shredded Chicken, Special Joint Biryani, Vanjaram Fish Fry, and more! Pair these dishes with a refreshing drink for a more indulgent experience!

Call them at 9697946789 for reservation details!

4. MYZ-UNO

MYZ-UNO is another place to hang out with friends and watch the final. Located on VIP Road, this place serves delicious food and drinks to keep you entertained throughout the match. The delectable cuisines available here include Andhra, Continental, Italian, and Chinese. They also serve yummy finger foods that go well with the drinks.

Dial 9991725555 to know more about the screening!

5. Cosmic House

Cosmic House is a popular destination for drinks, relaxation, good music and food. Recently, a pool table has also been introduced at this place for a more enjoyable experience. The place releases weekly schedules on its Instagram page on a daily basis so that customers can plan their visits accordingly. You can lounge in this place and vibe to the music while watching the match today.

For more information, contact 9059243519.

6. Qubaa

Another place to hang out with friends and watch the live screening of today’s IPL match is Qubaa. This spot has great music, great food, and a lively environment. To keep the fun going, have some drinks and indulge in their mouthwatering food!

Contact these numbers to know more details: 8469569669 and 9281105003.

7. Stone Water

Stone Water is one of the most aesthetically pleasing places to hang out with family and friends. The opulent atmosphere, delicious food, and electric music playing in the background make for an exciting ambience to watch today’s cricket match in.

Call 8436676767 to get more details about reservations.

With these places in Vizag screening the opening IPL 2025 match live, your weekend plans are sorted! So, what are you waiting for? Call up your gang, make plans, and enjoy the game!

