The iconic ACA-VDCA International Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam is receiving a major facelift as it gears up to host two momentous Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 matches featuring the Delhi Capitals. With a hefty investment from the Andhra Cricket Association (ACA), the stadium’s infrastructure is being upgraded to match IPL standards. As the city eagerly prepares to host its first IPL game of the year on 24 March 2025, where Delhi Capitals will face off against Lucknow Super Giants, here’s a detailed look at what’s new and improved in the stadium!

1. Modernized Seating and Accessibility

Enhanced elevator capacity to accommodate 64 people.

Dedicated stairways and newly designed seating areas for better comfort.

2. Upgraded Floodlights

Replacement of outdated halogen lights with state-of-the-art LED floodlights, costing approximately Rs 9.5 crores.

3. Improved Sanitation

Complete overhaul of restroom facilities, expanding from 54 toilets to nearly 250 toilets to provide better hygiene and convenience.

4. Enhanced Facilities for Players

Modernized dressing rooms and galleries for players.

Introduction of a new air conditioning system to ensure maximum comfort.

5. Increased VIP Boxes

Installation of 34 VIP/Corporate boxes, along with two specially designated team boxes for a premium experience.

4. Revamped Interiors

Stunning interior renovations enhancing the overall aesthetics.

The stadium now boasts a seating capacity of approximately 28,000.

Additional upgrades include the installation of advanced firefighting systems, water sprinklers, and enhanced air-conditioning systems. The Andhra Cricket Association has earmarked a budget of Rs 35 to 40 crores for the first phase of these impressive upgrades.

Delhi Capitals will play their first match in ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam against Lucknow Super Giants on March 24 at 7:30 PM. Their second match will be against Sunrisers Hyderabad on March 30 at 3:30 PM.

