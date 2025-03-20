The Visakhapatnam Traffic Police has announced detailed traffic and parking guidelines for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) T20 cricket matches at ACA VDCA Cricket Stadium. These guidelines aim to manage the expected crowd of around 28,000 spectators for the matches scheduled on:

March 24 – Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants

March 30 – Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Traffic Diversions and Alternate Routes

To reduce congestion around the stadium, the police have outlined specific routes for vehicles coming from Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, and Visakhapatnam city. The travellers attending the matches are advised to avoid the stadium area and follow these alternative routes:

From Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, and Anandapuram:

Buses and commercial vehicles should take the route via Pendurthi, N.A.D., T.C. Palem, and Nagamu.

Smaller vehicles can turn left at Marikavalasa, proceed through Thimmapuram, and take Beach Road.

From Visakhapatnam city:

Buses heading towards northern areas should turn left at Hanumanthavaka, take the Arilova BRTS road, turn right at Adivivaram, and proceed via Neelakundilu Junction to Anandapuram.

Cars and two-wheelers can follow the same route or take Beach Road from any junction and turn left at Thimmapuram to reach NH-16.

Parking Instructions for Match Attendees

Match attendees should follow designated parking areas based on their ticket type and starting location:

For VVIP and VIP Pass Holders:

Vehicles from Visakhapatnam should take NH-16 and use the designated parking areas inside the stadium.

For Regular Ticket Holders

From Visakhapatnam:

Take NH-16, turn left at Home Junction, and park at the Technical Engineering College Ground.

From Northern Areas:

– Turn right at Car Shed Junction to park at Technical College Ground or

– Use the PEPSI cutting route to access:

Polishetty Venugopal Rao Ground

MVV City Double Road

Designated two-wheeler parking lots

Post-Match Exit Plan

Vehicles parked at Technical College Ground should exit via Vijetha Supermarket and Car Shed Junction.

City-bound vehicles should turn right at Home Junction and proceed through Yendada.

Key Advisory

Traffic police recommend using public transport or carpooling to avoid delays.

Follow on-site traffic personnel and signage for smooth parking and exit.

Arrive early to avoid last-minute congestion.

By following these Traffic guidelines, spectators and motorists can expect a smoother experience during the IPL matches.

