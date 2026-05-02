SSC 2026 Toppers Felicitated by Vizag Collector

District Collector M Abhishikth Kishore has said that right thinking is the first step to success. One can reach the highest level with continuous hard work, the Vizag Collector said while addressing the government school students and toppers who performed well in the 2026 SSC examinations.

The students who scored 590 and above marks in the 10th class examinations in government schools were felicitated by the District Collector at a special programme organised at the VC Hall in the city on Friday evening.

He congratulated the parents and teachers of the students on their guidance.

The Vizag Collector advised the youth to set a clear goal in life and work hard to achieve it.

He said the excellent results achieved by the students reflect the trust in government schools. He wished them to achieve even greater heights in the future with the same spirit. He assured the students of all support from the government.

The District Collector also felicitated the first and second position holders in KGBVs along with a total of nine students.

District Education Officer N Prem Kumar, Samagra Shiksha APC Chandrasekhar, Deputy Education Officer Someswara Rao, Assistant Director of Government Examinations Rajasekhar, DCE Board Secretary Krishnakumar, and parents of the students participated in the programme.

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