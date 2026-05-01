Visakhapatnam Tirumala Express: New schedule announced!

The Railway Board has decided to extend the services of train No.18521 / 18522 Visakhapatnam – Cuddapah – Visakhapatnam Tirumala express to Guntakal station on a daily basis.

The train No18522 Guntakal – Visakhapatnam – Tirumala Express will leave Guntakal at 1.30 PM with effect from May 12 (Tuesday), which will reach Gooty (GY) on the same day with revised timings at 1.55 PM and depart at 1.57 PM, Tadipatri (TU) at 2.50 PM and depart at 2.52 PM, Kondapuram (KDP) at 3.13 PM and depart at 3.15 PM, Yerraguntla (YA) at 3.58 PM and depart at 4 PM. Cuddapah (HX) at 5.38 PM and depart at 5.40 PM; Duvvada arrival at 9 PM and departure at 9.02 PM will reach Visakhapatnam the next morning at 11.30 AM.

In the return direction, the train No.18521 Visakhapatnam – Guntakal Tirumala Express will leave Visakhapatnam at 2 PM with effect from May 13 (Wednesday), which will reach Duvvada at 2.33 PM and depart at 2.35 PM to reach Kadapa (HX) at 7:03 AM and depart at 7.05 AM. Yerraguntla (YA) at 7.38 AM and depart at 7.40 AM to reach Kondapuram (KDP) at 8.10 AM and depart at 8.12 AM to reach Tadipatri (TU) at 8.33 AM and depart at 8.35 AM. The train will reach Gooty (GY) at 9.13 AM and depart at 9.15 AM to reach Guntakal the next morning at 11.30 AM.

Passengers have been requested to note the changes and plan travel accordingly.

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This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu