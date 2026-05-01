Infosys to set up a permanent campus in Rushikonda, Vizag

Infosys, a global leader in IT services, has announced plans to establish a permanent campus in Rushikonda, Vizag. This decision affirms the company’s confidence in the regional economic potential and recent technological growth.

The campus is being designed to accommodate over 7,000 professionals. In recent years, Infosys has experienced significant growth in Vizag, increasing its workforce from 250 employees to 1,900. Additionally, 750 more seats are expected to become operational in the coming months, as mentioned in an official press release on Thursday, April 30. The company attributes its growth to strong engagement with the local talent in the city. The Vizag campus has recruited over 1,000 freshers and 500 lateral hires from the region. This shows the availability of industry-ready talent, thanks to the State’s focused skill development training and industry-aligned curriculum.

This approach of recruiting local talent is helping to reverse the standing trend of talent migration, positioning Vizag as a source of skilled professionals and a destination where global companies can build and retain talented teams, the release further stated.

IT Minister, Nara Lokesh, stated that the vision was to create a diverse and talent-first ecosystem of industry, academic, and government students. The expansion of Infosys and setting up a permanent campus in Rushikonda, Vizag, further reinforces its commitment to transforming the State into a global hub for technology and innovation, Lokesh added.

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