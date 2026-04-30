Andhra University signs an MoU with Oxmiq labs for students gain

Raja Koduri, CEO of Oxmiq Labs has expressed happiness over the signing of an MoU with Andhra University, the 100-year-old institution, during its centenary celebrations.

Participating in an awareness programme with students and professors held at the university in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday on the newly established Andhra University-Axmix Centre of Excellence for AI Systems, he said: “The future of technology is determined by the research done in universities.” He made the students aware of topics such as artificial intelligence, GPU, and neural layers. “Similarly, the opportunities available to the youth in this field in the context of the data centre being set up by Google in Visakhapatnam will be explained.”

He said that there would be opportunities for the youth in six departments, and understanding physics and mathematics would bring good opportunities. He said that internships would be provided to students being training on live topics and students of all engineering courses would be given the opportunity to work in their labs. Similarly, special lectures would also be delivered by experts.

Vice-Chancellor G P R Rajasekhar said it stands as a centre of excellence for AI. He said that skill training, research-development, provision of infrastructure, and research-related infrastructure would be made available. He explained the work done behind signing of the MoU with the organisation.

“We are working towards implementing each MoU as soon as possible, he said and that necessary buildings would be set up for the establishment of the labs and the centre would start full-fledged services soon. He said that students should play an active role and make an effort to gain knowledge.

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