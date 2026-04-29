South Coast Railway Zone to Launch Operations from June 1

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav has responded positively to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s request to launch operations of the newly formed South Coast Railway (SCoR) from June 1.

The Chief Minister sought the issue of a gazette notification on it.

Chandrababu Naidu also requested the Railway Minister to make administrative changes by merging additional sections into the newly formed South Coast Railway Zone.

The Union Railway Minister and the Chief Minister visited the office temporarily set up in the Deck building at Siripuram in Visakhapatnam.

Later, a review meeting was held on the activities of the new zone and the progress of railway projects in Andhra Pradesh.

Senior officials of the South Central, East and South Coast Railway zones and public representatives attended the meeting.

Presentation on projects in AP, including the South Coast Railway Zone was made at the meeting.

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