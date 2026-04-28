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Now Reading: Google a game changer for AP’s IT sector: CM

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    Google a game changer for AP’s IT sector: CM

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Google a game changer for AP’s IT sector: CM

Team Yo! VizagVisakhapatnamNews/City UpdatesJust now

Chandrababu Naidu Google Data Centre Foundation Stone Laid

“It’s a day to remember in the history of Andhra Pradesh,” said Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu after laying the foundation stone for the Google data centre at Tarluvada near Visakhapatnam on April 28.

Thanking the Central government and Google for selecting Andhra Pradesh for the largest project, the Chief Minister said the data centre would be a growth engine for the  country’s technology.

‘The arrival of Google is a game changer not only for Visakhapatnam but also for Andhra Pradesh,” he said.

The data centre would be completed by 2028, said the Chief Minister, promising all support to the IT giant to make it operational two to three months in advance.

Terming investments by major companies in the State a welcome development, the Chief Minister said the State would always encourage innovations.

He further said the Bhogapuram International Airport would launch operations from July.

Also read: Vizag has adequate fuel stocks, says JC

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu

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