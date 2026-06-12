Job mela at PM Palem on June 30

A large-scale job mela will be organised at Sanketika Engineering College, PM Palem, on June 30, according to Bhimili MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao.

Speaking after releasing a poster on the mela at his camp office in the city on Thursday evening, the MLA said the youth have high expectations from the government in the wake of the establishment of several companies, including IT and tourism in Bhimili.

He asked the respective organisations to come forward to provide job opportunities to the youth. Reminding that the TDP-led alliance had made a promise to the youth on job provision, the MLA said the government, to keep its word, made efforts and was successful in attracting investments from major IT firms like Google, TCS and Cognizant.

Srinivasa Rao pointed out that investments to the tune of Rs. 24 lakh crore were attracted in 24 months under the leadership of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and IT Minister Nara Lokesh.

Srinivasa Rao called upon government, private organisations, officials and party cadre to take the responsibility of providing wide publicity to the job fair.

The MLA said that he would talk to IT, APIIC, colleges, star hotels, and seafood exporters to ensure their participation in the Mela.

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This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu