CMR Jewellery No GST Sale Begins in Visakhapatnam June 13

In a move aimed at making jewellery purchases more affordable amid rising gold prices, CMR Jewellery has announced its special ‘No GST Sale’, offering customers significant savings on gold, diamond, and silver jewellery across its Visakhapatnam branches.

As part of the limited-period offer, CMR Jewellery will bear the GST on behalf of customers on gold jewellery, diamond jewellery, and regular silver articles. The sale will be available from 13 June 2026 to 30 June 2026 at CMR Jewellery showrooms located at Judge Court, Gopalapatnam, Gajuwaka, and Sampath Vinayaka Temple Road in Visakhapatnam.

Under the offer, customers purchasing gold jewellery can avail flat 9% value addition charges with no making charges. Those opting for diamond jewellery can enjoy a flat 10% discount per carat. Customers exchanging old gold can receive up to ₹200 extra per gram, making it an attractive opportunity to upgrade their jewellery collections.

For buyers of regular silver articles, CMR Jewellery is offering no making charges, no wastage charges, and no GST, providing added value on a wide range of silver products.

CMR Jewellery is one of Andhra Pradesh’s trusted jewellery brands with over four decades of history. In Vizag itself, the brand has served generations of customers with traditional craftsmanship and transparent business practices. The brand offers an extensive range of collections, including gold, diamond, silver, antique, and precious stone jewellery, catering to diverse customer preferences and occasions.

Customers can explore a wide variety of designs across rings, earrings, bracelets, bangles, necklaces, pendants, anklets, nose pins, vaddanams, toe rings, maang tikkas, and other traditional and contemporary ornaments during the sale period.

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