Gopalapatnam and NAD Junction, two bustling suburbs of Vizag are primarily known for their busy traffic and market crowds. However, they are quietly always turning into local food hubs, offering everything from spicy biryanis to bakery treats. Whether you’re a local resident or just someone passing by, visit these 5 places to eat near Gopalapatnam and NAD Junction that are worth checking out!

1. Behrouz Biryani – NAD Junction

If you’re craving rich, aromatic biryani, Behrouz Biryani at NAD Junction is your go-to place. Known for its luxurious Hyderabadi Dum Biryani, the food here is packed with flavour and comes in beautifully packed boxes, making it ideal for takeaways too. The portions are generous, and the meat is tender and juicy. Their “Mughlai Chicken Biryani” and “Shahi Murg Biryani” are fan favourites.

2. Akshitha Bangalore Iyengar Bakery – Gopalapatnam

This local bakery is always buzzing with regulars. Famous for its soft buns, cream rolls, and spicy veg puffs, it brings the authentic taste of Bangalore’s bakery culture to Vizag. Everything here is fresh and affordable. It’s a great place for a quick evening snack or a light breakfast on the go.

3. Real Deepak Punjabi Dhaba – NAD Junction

If you’re in the mood for rich North Indian food, head over to Real Deepak Punjabi Dhaba. The place is filled with north Indian cuisine. Locals love their Butter Chicken, Dal Tadka, and Tandoori Rotis. The prices are pocket-friendly, and the flavours are full of that typical Punjabi punch.

4. Paradise Biryani – NAD Junction

Yes, the famous chain has a branch right here! Paradise Biryani offers the classic biryani experience with all the sides, raita, gravy, and a slice of lime. Whether you’re team chicken or mutton, their biryanis are always fragrant and filling. The space is clean and well-maintained, making it a reliable spot for family dinners.

5. Madurai Famous Jigarthanda – NAD Junction

Straight from the streets of Tamil Nadu, this place serves the iconic Jigarthanda- a rich, creamy, cold dessert made with almond gum, sarsaparilla syrup, and thick milk. It’s a refreshing and heavy drink, perfect for Vizag’s warm days. The place is small but clean, and the jigarthanda is a must-try, especially if you haven’t had it before.

There you go, these are five places to eat around Gopalapatnam and NAD Junction. Whether you’re in the mood for biryani, snacks, or desserts, this list has something for everyone. So next time you’re in the area, try these places and don’t forget to tag us on Instagram while enjoying your food!

