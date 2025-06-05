For a long time, Vizag has been synonymous with Waltair. Once a neighbourhood defined by a stormwater drain called Valuteru Gedda, Waltair turned into an estate established by the British. To the east of the Gedda lay Pedda and Chinna Valteru, areas that today go by Pedda and Chinna Waltair. The name holds immense significance in the story of Visakhapatnam.

From the erstwhile Waltair Railway Station to the prestigious Waltair Club, the locality still echoes its past. Even today, Waltair is a busy and boisterous area. While some may associate it with the traffic bottlenecks on the Main Road, there’s so much more to discover here. Here’s a curated list of all the things you can do in and around Waltair for an eventful and meaningful day in Visakhapatnam!

1. Visit the Sri Karakachettu Polamamba Temple

One of the most iconic landmarks in Waltair is the ancient temple dedicated to Polamamba, the ammavaru (deity) of the region. According to local folklore, fishermen discovered the idol of Polamamba around 600 years ago. It was initially placed under a karaka chettu (sage-leaved gallnut tree), giving the Goddess her name.

The Maddi family from the Reddika community in Pedda Waltair was entrusted with the idol’s care, which eventually led to the construction of a temple. Begin your day with a peaceful visit to this sacred spot and seek blessings from the deity that has watched over Waltair for centuries.

2. Borrow a book from BookMagic Library

Founded in 2015, BookMagic Library is a modern hub for book lovers in Vizag. With a vast and diverse collection including children’s books, fiction, non-fiction, Indian literature, and more, it’s suitable for readers of all ages. It’s particularly ideal for families with kids or younger siblings, as the library doubles as an activity centre. Regular storytelling sessions, art classes, and science experiments keep young minds engaged, making it a community that fosters creativity and learning.

3. Learn about nature at Biodiversity Park – Botanical Garden

Located within the Rani Chandramani Devi Government Hospital premises, the Biodiversity Park is Visakhapatnam’s first ex situ conservation park. Spanning three acres in Pedda Waltair, the park is maintained by the Dolphin Nature Conservation Society (DNCS) in collaboration with VMRDA.

The park houses over 2,000 plant species, many of which are rare, along with 105 species of butterflies. Designed as a living laboratory for students and nature lovers, it features a wide array of sections such as medicinal, aromatic, sacred groves, orchids, palms, pitcher plants, Ginkgo biloba, Holy Cross, and Krishna’s buttercup.

If you’re a botany enthusiast or simply curious about plant life, this park offers an enriching and peaceful experience.

4. Get your fortune told at Mahhan Astrology

Looking for a unique way to spend your day? Head over to Mahhan Astrology for a session of ancient wisdom and introspective insight. This well-reviewed astrologer in Vizag offers services like birth chart analysis, fortune-telling, and numerology to help guide you through life’s uncertainties. Whether you’re entering a new chapter in life or just intrigued by the cosmos, a visit here might leave you with something to think about.

5. Find your colours at The Artist Shelf

There’s something incredibly therapeutic about browsing through stationary, and The Artist Shelf delivers just that. This speciality stationery shop is a gift that keeps giving for art enthusiasts. From paints and canvases to calligraphy pens and sketchbooks, it has everything a budding or seasoned artist might need. And if you’re not an artist – this might be your sign to pick up a new hobby!

6. Grab a healthy juice outside Pure O Natural

For a healthy refreshment, stop by Pure O Natural. This fruit and vegetable shop is known for its organically sourced produce, but what makes it stand out is the little juice counter outside. Here, you can enjoy freshly prepared juices and smoothies made from fruits like apple, blueberry, muskmelon, avocado, watermelon, and seasonal favourites like mango. It’s a perfect pit stop to cool off and recharge during your Waltair day out.

7. Indulge in a comforting cup of coffee at Hut Arabica

If juices aren’t your thing, a comforting cup of Araku coffee might hit the spot. Head over to Hut Arabica, a cosy spot known for serving and selling authentic Araku coffee. They have both indoor and outdoor seating. The filter coffee is particularly popular among regulars, and their selection of handmade chocolates makes the visit all the more special.

8. Visit Kurupam Tomb

Along Beach Road near Waltair lies one of Vizag’s underrated structures – the Kurupam Tomb. Referred to as the city’s very own Taj Mahal, it stands as a symbol of eternal love. Built in 1905 by Rajah Vyricherla Veerabhadra Raju, the Zamindar of Kurupam, this mausoleum commemorates his wife, Rani Lakshmi Narasayamma Patta Mahadevi, who tragically passed away in 1901 during childbirth.

The structure combines Mughal, Rajasthani, and European architectural styles, making it both a historical and visual treat.

9. Shop at Tribes India

Tribes India is a showroom that showcases and sells handcrafted goods made by tribal artisans. Operated by the Girijan Cooperative Corporation, this store features a diverse array of products, from handlooms and apparel to herbal cosmetics, tribal jewellery, honey, coffee, and other organic wellness products. If you’re into sustainable shopping and want to support indigenous craftsmanship, this is the perfect stop.

10. Food Spots Around Waltair

No guide is complete without a mention of food. When in Waltair, here’s where to grab a bite:

Andhra University Distance Education Canteen: A nostalgic and budget-friendly choice, perfect for students or anyone craving comfort food with a touch of old-school charm.

Godavari Restaurant: A train-themed dining experience that’s as much about the ambience as it is about the food. A quirky, Instagram-worthy spot!

Mallu Vish: For those seeking authentic Kerala cuisine, Mallu Vish delivers flavours straight from God’s Own Country.

Piece of Love Café: An inviting dessert café ideal for satisfying your sweet tooth after a long day.

Madurai Famous Jigarthanda – Since 1977: This place is part of a legendary outlet known for its Madurai-style Jigarthanda, a traditional Tamil cold beverage that’s especially refreshing in the Vizag heat.

The next time you find yourself in Visakhapatnam wondering how to spend your day, remember that the Pedda and Chinna Waltair areas hava got a couple of interesting spots to keep you occupied. Which one are you visiting first? Comment below and let us know!

