A good cup of coffee can make or break your day. There’s something truly divine about taking a warm sip, letting the creamy, robust, and subtle flavors linger in your mouth, and finishing with a satisfied “Ahh.” If you’re looking for spots that capture this feeling best, check out these top coffee spots in Visakhapatnam, recommended by our Instagram followers!

1. Chennapatnam Filter Coffee

A beloved spot among locals, Chennapatnam Filter Coffee is known for its rich and creamy South Indian filter coffee.

Situated right across the beach, it offers a great view to complement your cup. Options include Filter Coffee, Sukku Coffee, Black Coffee, and Thati Bellam Coffee. For cold coffee lovers, they offer Caramel, Nutella, and classic Cold Coffee. The only downside? It’s always crowded, so expect a wait.

Recommended by: @Khushi_ritu

2. Fresh Choice

A classic bakery in Vizag, Fresh Choice serves equally classic coffee. Their menu includes Espresso, Cappuccinos, Lattes, and more—all at reasonable prices. For cold coffee enthusiasts, options like Frappes and Brownie Chocolate Cold Coffee are available. Pair your drink with a sandwich or pastry for a delightful experience.

Recommended by: @vikvis9977

3. Starbucks

A go-to for coffee lovers, Starbucks in Vizag offers an elegant ambiance right in the heart of the city. Though on the pricier side, their unique options like Iced Crème Brûlée Latte, Alphonso Mango Frappuccino, White Chocolate Mocha, and Double Chocolate Chip Frappuccino make it worth it.

Recommended by: @theclassicpeacelover

4. Bean Board

Bean Board is an original, Visakhapatnam-only version of Starbucks, and for that reason, it is one of the most preferred coffee spots among Vizagites. No matter which outlet you choose, the ambiance keeps it classy and high-end, and the food doesn’t fall short of expectations.

The range of coffees available here is extensive. One can indulge in Espresso, Flat White, Latte Macchiatto, Coffee Mocha, Coffee Latte, Caramel Macchiato, Red Eye, and more.

Recommended by: @sreelekha___15,

5. Latte Cafe & Kitchen

Located in MVP Colony, Latte Cafe & Kitchen is the perfect spot for those who love a chic vibe and global cuisine alongside their coffee. From hot and cold coffee options to dishes like sushi, exotic omelets, dim sums, and nachos, this cafe delivers an international experience.

Recommended by: @optical_plaza_aarif

6. Araku Valley Coffee

You can’t go wrong with a hot, homely cup of Araku Valley Coffee.

Perfectly fluffy, flavourfully sweet yet bitter, this is a great way to start a day or relax in the evening. While the recommended outlet was at Tenneti Park, this shop has been closed. However, you can still head over to Hut Arabica on Beach Road or Araku Coffee in Yoga Village, Pandurangapuram, for the taste you seek.

Recommended by: @adari_karthik_chanikya

7. Brew n Bistro

This warm and cosy bistro is a great place to grab a cuppa with friends and chill. You can revel in a cup of Irish Colf Coffee, Kitkat Cold Coffee, or enjoy a Cinnamon Coffee or Elachi Coffee for that kick. In hot coffees, they’ve got Hazelnut, Cappuccino, Matcha, and more! They’ve even got an assortment of games and books to keep you occupied!

Recommended by: @kl_praneeth

8. Hotel Prabha

If you want it quick, cheap, and delicious, head over to Hotel Prabha in NAD Junction. This place has got your basic tea, coffee, and horlicks, with a cup of coffee costing only Rs 16! Stop by during breakfast for delicious masala dosa, uthappam, or sambar vada to go with your brew.

Recommended by: @mr_kalyan_4589

No matter where you get it, a cup of coffee is ambrosia for the soul, but we hold these places especially near and dear because they’re favoured by our readers and fellow Vizagites. Make sure to try out these coffee spots in Visakhapatnam and review them in the comment section if you do!

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more food and drink recommendations.