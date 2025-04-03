The IPL 2025 season has already delivered some intense battles, but one of the most awaited matchups is Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), with everyone wondering who will win. With SRH looking to avenge their IPL 2024 final defeat against KKR, check out the pitch report and match predictions.

Stadium Pitch Report for Today’s IPL Match

The match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the legendary Eden Gardens in Kolkata is expected to rain runs today. Both teams have dynamic batting line-ups, but if we swing, then this match could be more interesting than expected.

Possible decision after winning the toss: Bowling

Head-to-head (SRH vs KKR)

SRH and KKR have faced each other 28 times before, in which KKR has established a dominant record of winning 18 matches and SRH winning only 9.

KKR swept SRH in all three encounters during IPL 2024, including the final. SRH will be eager to break KKR’s dominance, while KKR will aim to extend their winning streak.

Possible Playing XI

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH ) Predicted XI

Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Aniket Verma, Abhinav Manohar, Pat Cummins(c), Zeeshan Ansari, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Shami

Impact Player: Adam Zampa

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Predicted XI

Quinton de Kock(w), Venkatesh Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Rinku Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Spencer Johnson, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy

Impact Player: Vaibhav Arora

Players to look at:

SRH: Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, Mohammed Shami

KKR: Sunil Narine, Quinton de Kock, Angkrish Raghuvanshi

Match Prediction: Who Will Win in SRH vs KKR ?

Both teams have struggled to find form in IPL 2025, securing only one win each so far. This game is crucial for both teams to climb up the points table. While KKR has the historical edge, SRH is desperate for redemption. Given the batting-friendly pitch and KKR’s past dominance, they might start as favourites, but expect a closely fought contest.

Final Verdict of who will win in the S KKR has a slight edge, but SRH could pull off an upset if their key players trigger their best.

