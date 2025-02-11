As the countdown to the 18th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) begins, cricket fans are eagerly awaiting the official schedule. While the full list of fixtures is yet to be announced, reports suggest that the tournament is set to kick off on March 21, 2025, and conclude with the final on May 25.

According to a report by Sports Tak, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is expected to release the complete schedule within the next week, likely before the start of the Champions Trophy.

Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals to Play at Alternate Venues

One of the biggest updates ahead of IPL 2025 is the shift in home venues for some teams. Delhi Capitals (DC) will play two of their home matches in Visakhapatnam, while Rajasthan Royals (RR) will also host two of their games at a neutral venue, which is yet to be confirmed.

This isn’t the first time Delhi Capitals have played in Visakhapatnam. Last season, the franchise had to relocate a few matches due to scheduling conflicts with the Women’s Premier League (WPL), which ended close to the start of IPL 2024. A similar situation has arisen this year, with venue constraints at Arun Jaitley Stadium prompting the shift to Visakhapatnam. The match would likely be played at ACA International Cricket Stadium.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals are expected to host their relocated home matches in Guwahati, a venue they have previously used.

Grand Finale at Eden Gardens

The IPL 2025 final is rumored to be held at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata, setting the stage for a thrilling conclusion to the tournament. IPL chairman Rajeev Shukla has confirmed that the season will kick off as planned on March 21, accompanied by grand celebrations.

New Rules for IPL 2025

In a major policy change, IPL 2025 will adopt the ICC’s Players’ Code of Conduct, aligning with global cricketing standards. Previously, the IPL followed its own set of guidelines, but from this season onward, all players will adhere to the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) regulations.

With just weeks to go before the first ball is bowled, excitement continues to build as fans await the official fixture announcement. Stay tuned for more updates on IPL 2025.

