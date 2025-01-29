The Minister of Social Welfare of Andhra Pradesh, Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy, announced a stadium will be constructed on 20 acres of land in Visakhapatnam for disabled athletes. The minister said Rs 200 crore would be allocated to the project.

The Minister mentioned that the alliance government is determined to work for the welfare of the disabled. He said, since the government came into power, the pensions for the disabled have been increased from Rs 3000 to Rs 6000, and those who are bedridden are provided Rs 15000 per month.

He also said that the pension amount for disabled students is being deposited in their bank accounts every month and the government is providing them three-wheelers, laptops, phones, and more, free of cost.

Visakhapatnam already has one cricket stadium, and recently, the Andhra Pradesh Cricket Association (ACA) announced another stadium in Amaravati. With this stadium project for disabled athletes coming up in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh state will add one more to its list.

Biggest Cricket Stadium Coming up!

Andhra Pradesh Cricket Association announced its plans to build the largest cricket stadium in the country. The ACA president, Kesineni Sivanth, while briefing about the new stadium said that 60 acres of land in Amaravati has been chosen for this project. The new stadium will have a seating capacity of over 1.32 lakh, surpassing that of the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

