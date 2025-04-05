In the grind of daily life, sometimes all we need is the open road, a full tank, and some good company. Lucky for us, Vizag isn’t just a city—it’s a portal to some of the most soul-refreshing rides in South India – roads hugged by misty mountains, forest trails echoing with bird songs and the golden hours that stop you mid-ride. Check out these best road drives from Vizag for bikers.

1. Lambasingi

Often called the Kashmir of Andhra Pradesh, Lambasingi offers a surreal biking experience—especially during early mornings when the place is covered in mist. The cool climate (Skeptical due to summer), winding forest roads, and next-to-zero crowds make it a biker’s paradise, making you feel like you are in a movie scene.

Distance from Vizag: Approximately 105 km (2 hr 45 min)

2. Deomali, Odisha

Deomali, Odisha’s highest peak, is a ride you won’t forget. Located in the Koraput district, this destination offers a scenic mountain view and a high-altitude thrill. As you ride closer, you’ll see the green valleys stretching for miles and cool breezes hitting your face. And as you follow the road you might feel like you are riding towards the the very edge of the earth.

Distance from Vizag: Approximately 165 km (4 hr 15 min)

3. Araku Valley

A classic and still a favourite. Araku never gets old. The coffee plantations, tunnels, tribal markets, and sheer freshness of the air make this route an evergreen (literally) choice. Perfect for a weekend ride with your gang. Don’t forget to stop by the Borra Caves for a little offbeat detour and grab fresh bamboo chicken from roadside vendors.

Distance from Vizag: Approximately 115 km (3 hr 15 min)

4. Jeypore, Odisha

If you love long rides, Jeypore is your test. A town rich with waterfalls, tribal culture, and beautiful rural landscapes. The ride to this former royal city is a bit longer, but the reward is a peaceful town surrounded by nature at its finest. Visit the Kolab Dam, trek the hills, or just chill near Duduma Waterfalls. It’s raw, unfiltered, and totally off the touristy map.

Distance from Vizag: Approximately 230 km (6 hr 30 min)

5. Vanajangi Hills (Vanjangi Viewpoint)

Want that dreamy “above the clouds” vibe? Head to Vanajangi, located near Paderu. Just a short trek from the parking spot will land you at the iconic sunrise viewpoint. the ride up to this point is filled with sharp bends, jungle corridors, and stunning elevation changes bringing more adventure to your road trip. Start early, and you might just catch the clouds rolling under your feet.

Distance from Vizag: Approximately 100 km (2 hr 30 min)

In Vizag, each ride is a thrilling adventure, a reset button for your soul. So, next time life feels too much—ditch the routine, grab your keys, and ride out into the unknown. Because the best stories aren’t told—they’re lived. Let us know your favourite, in this list of best drives from Vizag.

