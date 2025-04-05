Okay, we know AP has 26 districts now, but we are sticking to the erstwhile 13. Each district has its landmarks, but there are lesser-known gems that deserve more attention. We at Yo! couldn’t help but share these Andhra tourist sites with you. So, make sure you read till the end.

Srikakulam – Kalingapatnam:

A serene town at the site of confluence of river Vamsadhara, this area is home to a beautiful beach and historic monuments. Unwind at the Kalingapatnam beach and visit Salihundam, a heritage Buddhist monument.

Vizianagaram – Lodda waterfall

Located at Andhra-Odisha border, this magnificent waterfall is one of the most striking waterfalls in Andhra. Visitors can reach through Saluru or Bobbili, making it for a great trekking expedition for the adventure enthusiasts.

Visakhapatnam – Old Town heritage buildings

If you are from Vizag and you haven’t explored One Town, we are judging you. One Town is replete with heritage monuments that make a walk worthwhile. Visit Dargahkonda and the nearby Lighthouse for some breathtaking views. Make sure you climb the lighthouse as well.

On your way back, take a stop at Town Hall and admire the architecture of the building and surroundings. If you want to do some shopping, One Town is not short of options.

East Godavari – Coringa Mangroves:

The third largest mangrove ecosystem deserves a visit. Located near Kakinada, Coringa is home to incredible flora and fauna that can be explored on walk on the wooden boardwalks laid inside the mangrove forests or the boat rides organized by the tourism department. Also visit the historic Bankola lighthouse located amidst the forest.

West Godavari – Poduru Village

Andhra’s answer to Tamil Nadu’s Chettinad, Poduru village in West Godavari district is home to well preserved traditional Manduva houses. Experience the charm of old-school Telugu living as shown in Telugu cinemas at this village. A secret amongst Andhra’s tourist sites.

Krishna – Machilipatnam

A historic port town and now a laid-back city, Machilipatnam is waiting to be explored. The Bandar fort, colonial churches and cemeteries, palatial buildings are some places of interest. Read this article for detailed itinerary and food suggestions for Machilipatnam.

Further, the serene Manginapudi beach is the perfect choice to unwind after a day of exploring the town.

Guntur – Kondaveedu fort

One of Andhra’s and South India’s greatest fort is Kondaveedu. Located on a hill range in Guntur district, the fort was the power centre of the Reddi kings. The drive up the hills resembles one taken to a hillstation.

Fort walls, temples, mosques, bastions and more can be visited at the site.

Prakasam – Bhairavakona

Situated in the lush Nallamalla Hills, Bhairavakona is a group of rock-cut cave temples built by the Pallavas. Considered to be the inspiration for further Pallava constructions like the Mahabalipuram temples, Bhairavakona nesteld amidst nature with a waterfall nearby is a site sure to impress anyone.

Nellore – Udayagiri Fort

A majestic hill fortress, Udayagiri was once a power centre in South India that was contested by many empires, each leaving something behind. The impressive ruins at the foothills resemble those at Hampi while the relics along the hills give an impression of Golconda.

Anantapur – Tadipatri Temples

Tadipatri in Anantapur is home to two iconic temples often considered as the pinnacle of Vijayanagara architecture. The Sri Chintala Venkataramana Temple and Bugga Ramalingeswara temples are exquisite at every single corner. There isn’t a part of the temple structures that isn’t carved with great detail, making them one of the finest Andhra tourist sites.

Kurnool – Adoni

Adoni is a town in Kurnool home to one of the largest forts in India. The Adoni fort has many impressive fortifications, mosques, lakes and rocky hills that resemble Hampi.

The Adoni Mosque in the town is a must visit if you are there. An architectural masterpiece, the mosque is a very impressive place. It was built by the ruler of Adoni named Masud Khan who is from Africa. Yes, a black man ruled this Andhra town once!

Kadapa – Siddavatam Fort

Located on the banks of river Penna, the fort was built by feudatory chiefs of Vijayanagara empire and later passed down to other dynasties. The majestic fort and its architecture coupled with the stunning Penna river views make this fort an incredible site worth visiting.

Chittoor – Gudimallam temple

Parasurama temple in Gudimallam, Chittoor district is home to what is widely regarded as India’s oldest Shiva lingam. Add this place to your list, the next time you are in Tirupati.

We hope you liked these suggestions. We frequently write about Andhra tourist sites. So, stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.