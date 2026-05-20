Best Things to Do in Visakhapatnam for Rs 1,000!

Vizag’s food and drink culture is evolving fast, shaped by a mix of street-side classics, new-age cafes, and a growing obsession with Instagram-worthy eats. From beachside snacks to late-night cravings to aesthetic coffee spots and viral desserts, the city offers something for every kind of foodie. What makes it interesting is how deeply food is tied to everyday life here. Whether it’s students grabbing quick bites, friends hanging out over cold coffee, or families exploring iconic local restaurants.

Here is your list of best things to do in Visakhapatnam:

1. Walk Inside a Real Submarine

The INS Kurusura Submarine near RK Beach lets you actually step inside a real Indian Navy submarine. You can walk through tight corridors, see the control room, and experience how sailors lived underwater for months. It’s one of Vizag’s most unique and budget-friendly attractions.

2. Kailasagiri Hill Park + Ropeway Ride

Kailasagiri Hill Park is a hilltop viewpoint offering stunning city and sea views. You can reach the top by ropeway and road, and enjoy sunset spots, gardens, and iconic viewpoints. It’s one of the best low-cost scenic experiences in Vizag.

3. RK Beach Evening Walk + Street Food

RK Beach is one of the most happening spots in Vizag during the evening. As the sun sets, the entire stretch lights up with street vendors, food stalls, and people just walking by the sea. You can grab corn, ice cream, or local snacks while enjoying the ocean breeze and sunset views. It’s simple, free and gives you the full “Vizag vibe” without spending much.

4. TU 142 Aircraft Museum

The TU Aircraft Museum near RK Beach gives you the chance to actually step inside a decommissioned Indian Navy aircraft. Inside, you can see the cockpit, control systems, and learn how naval aviation works. It’s a quick but interesting stop, especially for anyone who enjoys history, defence, and unique photo spots.

5. Yarada Beach Trip

Yarada Beach is a more peaceful alternative to RK Beach, surrounded by hills and greenery on all sides. It’s less crowded and feels more untouched, making it perfect for calm beach time, photography, or just sitting by the waves. The short ride from the city makes it a great half-day escape without heavy expenses.

6. Café Hopping

Vizag’s café culture has grown a lot, and café hopping is now a popular low-budget hangout plan. With around ₹150–₹400 per café, you can explore aesthetic interiors, try different food spots, and spend hours just chilling or working. Many cafés also focus heavily on ambience

making them perfect for reels and Instagram photos.

7. VUDA Park Evening

VUDA Park is a relaxed green space near RK Beach where people come to unwind in the evenings. It has walking paths, small gardens, and occasional fountain shows that make it a nice, low-cost hangout spot. It’s ideal for families, couples, or anyone who wants a calm break after a busy day in the city.

Vizag proves that the best experiences don’t always come with a big price tag. From walking inside a real submarine and watching sunsets at Kailashagiri to chilling at RK Beach, exploring museums, and cafe hopping across the city, you can easily enjoy an entire trip for under ₹1000. What makes Vizag special is how effortlessly it blends nature, history, and modern hangout spots into one budget-friendly experience. Whether you’re a local looking for a quick escape or a visitor exploring the city for the first time, Vizag always has something memorable waiting without burning a hole in your pocket.

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