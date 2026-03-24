Best Slice of Life Kdramas to Stream Right Now!

After being thoroughly overstimulated for hours of work, there is nothing more comforting than watching a comfort series. During these times, something light-hearted and realistic, such as a slice-of-life series, helps to relieve stress. Kdramas are the most-watched series worldwide, thanks to their addictive music, stellar cast, and unique storylines. On that note, here are some of the top slice-of-life K-dramas on OTT platforms that you can watch right now!

Top slice of life Kdramas to stream right now!

1. Something in the Rain (Netflix, Amazon Prime, Viki)

Jin-a is a woman in her mid-thirties, who lives under the thumb of the overbearing society and her mother. Jun-hui, Jin-a’s best friend’s younger brother returns to the country after working abroad, and after suffering through a nasty break up, Jin-a begins to see him in a new light.

One of the most captivating things about this series, aside the stunning cast, is the soothing soundtrack featuring Bruce Willis and Carla Bruni, which will have you humming long after the episode is over.

2. Reply 1988 (Netflix, Viki)

The third installment in the Reply anthology series, this is one of the most popular kdrama series of all time. Viewers take a step back in time and live vicariously through the characters in the series, as the stories between five families unfolds with no rush.

Starting from participating in a revolt, winning the lottery, witnessing the ups and down in families, the scenes from this slice of life kdrama will relate to the viewers.

3. Hospital Playlist (Netflix)

Those who love watching medical dramas will love this kdrama! The drama shows the lives of five doctors in their forties, who have been friends since their university days, working at the Yulje Medical Centre.

Among the constant chaos of a hospital, this series offers a perspective of hope, love, and friendship among the most tough times in life.

4. The Good Bad Mother

Ra Mi-ran is a single mother who has raised her son, Choi Kang-ho with a strict hand, for his own survival, while sacrificing most things in her life. After becoming a prosecutor, Kang-ho returns to his hometown, to disown his mother to begin his life with a new slate. However, fate has different plans when he gets into a tragic accident that leaves him with the mind of a child and paraplegic, leading him back into the arms of his mother.

Set in a rural village with scenic views, this kdrama packs an interesting plotline that will have you clicking on the next episode.

5. When The Camellia Blooms

Oh Dong-baek is a single mother who moves into Ongsan with her son and opens a bar named Camellia. While adjusting to the town, she faces a lot of challenges but maintains a fragile bond with others to sustain. After becoming the love interest of a young police officer and the next victim of a serial killer, her life turns out to be more interesting.

The scenes of the kdrama is soothing with displays of food and drink on the screen and the combination of a romcom with a thriller makes this a must-watch!

Slice-of-life kdramas are not always about grand declarations or herculean efforts, but they are rooted in the ordinary, which makes them all the more special. So, let us know which of these kdramas will be flickering on your screens tonight!

Need something more adrenaline-pumping? Then check THIS out!

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