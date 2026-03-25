Yogandhra Memorial Visakhapatnam Inaugurated on Beach Road

Yogandhra memorial, which has been set up at the Yoga Village on beach road in Visakhapatnam, was inagurated by District In-charge Minister Dola Sri Bala Veeranjaneya Swami on March 24.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said the memorial was built at the site which was visited by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the unique programme of Yogandhra, to inspire future generations.

The memorial also highlights the importance of being healthy, said the Minister.

“The cooperation being extended by the people of Visakhapatnam to the government helps the speedy development of the region,” he said.

He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan and leaders of the TDP-Janasena-BJP alliance, were striving for the development of this region.

Under the aegis of the GVMC, the construction of the memorial was undertaken at the Yoga Village at an estimated cost of Rs. 69.55 lakh. In addition to constructing the memorial using pink sandstone, the flooring works have been completed.

Local MLAs Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu, Ganababu, and Vishnu Kumar Raju, District Collector M.N. Harendhira Prasad, and other officials were present.

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