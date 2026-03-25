King George Hospital Visakhapatnam Gets Rs 2 Crore CSR Boost

Provided by ICICI Foundation as a part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), an advanced heart-lung machine and a Haemotherm (temperature control unit) were inaugurated in the Department of Cardiothoracic Surgery at King George Hospital in Visakhapatnam on March 24.

The modern machinery, valued at Rs 2 crore, enables the hospital’s doctors to perform complex open-heart surgeries with greater safety and efficiency.

District In-Charge Minister Dola Sri Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy, the chief guest, noted that KGH was the first hospital in Andhra Pradesh to establish dedicated cardiology and cardiothoracic departments, attributing the achievement to the visionary leadership of the late Chief Minister N T Rama Rao.

The Minister further said that steps would be taken to sanction an additional cath lab for the cardiology department and to facilitate the development of new infrastructure through CSR initiatives.

With this new machine, complex cardiac surgeries can now be performed safely. By eliminating the need to rely on rented equipment, operational costs will be reduced, ensuring uninterrupted delivery of services. Significantly, under the NTR Vaidya Seva Scheme, these life-saving surgeries will be performed free of cost to underprivileged patients.

MLA Vishnu Kumar Raju, District Collector M N Harendhira Prasad, and NTR Vaidya Seva Trust Vice- Chairman Setham Raju Sudhakar participated in the programme. Hospital Superintendent I Vani, AMC Principal K V S M Sandhya Devi, and representatives from ICICI Foundation were present.

Also read: Yogandhra Memorial Visakhapatnam Inaugurated on Beach Road

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