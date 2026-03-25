Inorbit Mall Vizag brands we hope to see

Vizag now has Andhra Pradesh’s largest mall. Inorbit Mall isn’t just another attraction; it’s a much-anticipated hope for Vizagites. The grand opening has people speculating about which brands might finally arrive. As glimpses circulate on social media, the city eagerly awaits the public launch. Here are some brands we wish to see at Inorbit Mall in Vizag: 1. Sephora This global cosmetics, skin and haircare retail store is known for its wide range of selection and inclusivity. Girls with every skin tone and skin type can find products that suit them here. From celebrity-owned brands like Rare Beauty, Makeup By Mario, and Fenty Beauty to globally popular brands like Maybelline, Kiko Milano and Kulfi Beauty, you can find them all here!

2. Crumbl Cookies

Known for their indulgent and elaborate cookie selection, this dessert chain has gone viral for collaborating with Kardashian sisters, Jimmy Kimmel, Jonas Brothers and Olivia Rodrigo. Vizag could definitely use their signature large cookies, which come in over 200 flavours, and their classic soft chocochip cookie, which is an all-time favourite.

3. Snowberry

This rapidly growing chain creates real fruit ice creams, along with bingsoo and Dubai Kunafa Katafi. They custom-make ice creams with real, whole fruits that the customers pick, blending them with frozen milk to make a healthy dessert. Customers can watch this satisfying process in front of them. Their Dubai kunafa dessert variation, eggless churros and Korean Bingsoo are among their best-sellers.

4. IKEA

Found in Sweden, this company is the largest furniture retailer. Their signature Scandinavian-style furniture comes in flat packaging, making it easy for transportation, and it is also easy for customers to self-transport. Their sleek showrooms showcase the sophistication these pieces add to your living space, while also serving delicious food and drinks.

5. Panda Express

If there is a fast-food chain that knows how to do Chinese food right, it is Panda Express. Their best sellers include orange chicken and chow mein. They have earned a reputation for offering a generous quantity of food.

6. Bath and Body Works

With a dedicated customer base, Bath and Body Works is a popular fragrance line known for its heavenly-smelling products, including body mists, eau de parfums, toilettes, shower gels, perfumed body lotions and sanitisers. Their seasonal limited-edition launches are also often quick to sell out.

7. Magnolia Bakery

There is no such thing as too many desserts, right? Beloved for their pastel-coloured nostalgic desserts, this chain launched the cupcake craze and is known for baked and frosted goods, puddings, and Tres Leches. While we have many home-bakers in town who whip up delicious sweets, this bakery is special for the unique experience!

Vizag has long deserved a world-class shopping destination, and Inorbit Mall is just the beginning. Whether it’s indulging in a Crumbl cookie, discovering a new skincare favourite at Sephora, or finally getting that IKEA bookshelf you’ve been eyeing online, the possibilities are exciting. These brands would not only elevate the city’s retail and dining scene but also signal that Vizag is firmly on the map as a tourist destination city. Here’s hoping the mall’s brand lineup lives up to the hype!