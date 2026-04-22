There is something magical about the memories a good meal can create, especially when the place you enjoyed it no longer exists. Over the years, Vizag has seen the vibrant dining scene evolve, but some iconic eateries have disappeared, leaving behind only nostalgia and stories that hold the power to make us emotional. From classic bakeries to themed cafés, these are the restaurants we wish we could visit just one more time.

Here are some restaurants in Vizag we wish were still around:

1. Vizags Pastry Street

This well-lit and cosy café was loved by people for its delicious food, rich milkshakes, indulgent desserts and drinks. Known for generous portions at reasonable prices, it also stood out for its spotless hygiene and welcoming vibe. From Angry Birds-shaped pastries to seasonal plum cakes, the menu had something for everyone. Their pizzas, layered with homemade gravies, fresh ingredients, and plenty of cheese, were pure comfort food. The biryanis, both veg and non-veg, were equally scrumptious, while sandwiches, puffs, patties, and pastries made for perfect quick bites. We are sure those who have been here are still nurturing a hope of its comeback.

Address: Vizag’s Pastry Street, Bhanu Nagar, HB Colony

2. Fring Multi-Cuisine Restaurant

Once a constantly packed hotspot, Fring was known for its long waiting lines and loyal crowd. Serving Indian, Chinese, Tandoori, and Thai cuisine, this locally owned restaurant was run by trained hospitality professionals, mostly from the North-East. Their Fish Apollo, Chicken Tandoori, and Paneer Butter Masala remain unforgettable favourites for many Vizagites. With its cosy ambience and neatly maintained interiors, Fring was the kind of place that would easily win over the crowd if it made a comeback.

Address: Fring Multi-Cuisine Restaurant, MVP Double Road, MVP Colony

3. La Tiamo

This aesthetic, white-themed café stood out for its elegant décor and authentic Italian desserts. Loved for its calm ambience and beautifully plated food, La Tiamo became a go-to spot for dessert lovers. Their tiramisu, in particular, was among the café’s biggest crowd-pullers.

Address: Yendada, near HPCL Petrol Bunk

4. Ciros Pizzeria

An instant favourite among pizza lovers, Ciros Pizzeria was known for its authentic, “nonna-approved” thin-crust pizzas baked in wood-fired ovens. The rustic flavours and traditional preparation style made it one of Vizag’s most loved pizza spots.

Address: Ciros Pizzeria, Dutt Island

5. Six Degrees

One of Vizag’s earliest themed restaurants, Six Degrees, introduced Pinterest-worthy aesthetics long before they became a trend. Designed around a ship theme, the restaurant featured a built-in ship structure, kid-friendly seating, anchors, wooden interiors, and lantern-style fairy lights. It was immersive, creative, and way ahead of its time in the dining scene in Vizag.

Address: MVP Double Road, MVP Colony

6. The Cakery

A favourite among Gen Z and students, The Cakery was a comforting hangout spot for those looking to unwind after a long day. Known for its cosy vibe, the café stood out for its perfectly balanced desserts that were not overly sweet. Along with its bakes, it was also loved for serving authentic garlic bread, pizzas, and other comforting café bites.

Address: The Cakery, near Papa Home, NE Layout, Seethamadhara.

While new restaurants continue to emerge in Vizag, the legacy of these lost culinary gems still lingers in the hearts of those who experienced them. Their absence reminds us how food can be so much more than just a meal; it’s an emotion, a connection, and a cherished memory. Here’s to the flavours we miss, and to the hope that someday, some of these might return to our city.

Also read: Discontinued Nostalgic Indian snacks that every late 90’s and early 2000’s kids mis

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