Veg dishes in Vizag: Must-try spots for food lovers

Vegetarians, rejoice! If you think flavour-packed, indulgent dishes are only reserved for meat lovers, Vizag’s food scene is here to prove you wrong. From fiery Indo-Chinese bites to rich North Indian gravies and even Korean-inspired creations, these veg dishes in Vizag are bursting with bold flavours and irresistible textures.

Here are some must-try veg dishes in Vizag that are anything but boring:

1. Firecracker Paneer Bites

Crunchy on the outside and soft on the inside, these paneer bites are tossed in a fiery garlic sauce that packs a punch. The addition of capsicum and onions enhances both flavour and texture, making every bite addictive.

Where to find: Pawffe Cafe, Sagar Nagar, Yendada.

2. Roasted Mushroom Masala

A rich North Indian delicacy featuring smoky, marinated mushrooms cooked in a caramelised onion and tomato gravy. This dish perfectly balances earthy, sweet, and spicy flavours, making it a comforting yet flavourful choice.

Where to find: Amritsar Haveli, near Hotel Meghalaya, Maharanipetta.

3. Paneer 65

An Indo-Chinese favourite with a South Indian twist, this dish features crispy fried paneer cubes sautéed in a spicy, gingery, and garlicky sauce. Curry leaves add a distinctive aroma and elevate the overall flavour profile. This is one of the highly ordered veg dishes in Vizag.

Where to find: Eaters Stop, Dwaraka Nagar.

4. Mushroom Salt & Pepper

Crispy on the outside and juicy on the inside, this dish is packed with peppery heat and umami richness. Tossed in a garlicky sauce and finished with fragrant curry leaves, it delivers a savoury kick with every bite.

Where to find: The Chocolate Room, MVP Doubleroad.

5. Korean Paneer

For those craving something different, this dish brings Korean flavours to the table. Paneer is coated in spicy gochujang paste, offering a bold mix of heat, umami, and savoury goodness. A must-try for spice lovers.

Where to find: Jas Hotel, The Glitz, Panorama Hills.

Whether you’re a die-hard paneer fan or a mushroom enthusiast, Vizag’s vegetarian food scene has something to satisfy every craving. From the fiery kick of Firecracker Paneer Bites to the smoky depth of Roasted Mushroom Masala, these dishes prove that vegetarian cooking in the city is bold, creative, and endlessly delicious. So the next time you’re in Vizag, skip the usual and let your taste buds explore these flavour-packed veg gems scattered across the city. These veg dishes in Vizag will not disappoint you.

Also read: Rs 100 in Vizag: Here’s Where You Can Find Good Food!