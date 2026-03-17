Rs 100 in Vizag: Here’s Where You Can Find Good Food!

Ever wondered, while looking at Vizag’s vibrant and bustling food culture, if it’s possible to survive in the city of destiny with just Rs 100? From street-side dosa kiosks to multi-cuisine takeaway centres, the vendors here are surprisingly kind when it comes to pricing. Whether you’re a student, a bachelor, or simply on a budget but still craving something good, we’ve got you covered. Here is a list of places that serve food under Rs 100 in Vizag: 1. Sweet India From freshly made, hot samosas to indulgent bread pakoras and vada pav served with tamarind and mint chutneys, this place is a treat for snack lovers. With savouries priced between Rs 20 and Rs 30, you can also end your meal on a sweet note with their soft, creamy rasmalai, rich with the aroma of cardamom and saffron. If you’re looking for a light yet filling meal without breaking the bank, Sweet India is the place for you! Open daily from 8 am to 9 pm, making it a convenient stop for breakfast, a quick snack, or an early dinner. Address: Sweet India, CBM Compound, Asilmetta

2. Rasapurna

This authentic Andhra-style curry point-cum-restaurant has earned a reputation for its neat, clean setup and wide variety of options. During the mornings, their decadent pulihora is a top-seller, with each serving priced at Rs 40. Their other specialities include flavourful non-veg curries and pulao. For those looking to eat out, the place offers both dine-in and takeaway options. Address: Rasapurna, TPT Colony, Balayya Sastri Layout, Seethamadhara

3. Noodle Point

Popular among students, this place offers a variety of fast food options, including noodles, French fries and Manchurian, starting at Rs 60. The quantity is enough for two. Address: Noodle Point, near Timpany Senior Secondary School, CBM Compound

4. Manasa Tiffins

Known for serving different menus in the morning and evening, this street tiffin cart has been in business for over 20 years. In the mornings, they offer freshly made tiffins like idlis, crispy vadas, and a variety of dosas, while evenings they dish out items like puri and parotta with curry. They are generous with portions, with ample servings of sambar and chutneys, and also provide catering services. While plain dosas start at Rs 40, other dishes are priced up to Rs 60 per serving. Address: Manasa Tiffins, opposite Krishna College, Krishna College Road, Maddilapalem

5. Vijaywada Punugullu Centre

This popular and crowded food stall serves authentic Vijaywada-style punugullu, along with other mouth-watering snacks like mirchi bhajji, potato bhajji and more. Each serving of any snack here starts at Rs 30, which comes with their chutneys, onions and karam podhi. Address: Vijaywada Punugullu Centre, near Mahatma Gandhi Cancer Hospital, MVP Colony

6. Araku Coffee

Enjoy a cup of freshly brewed Araku coffee, which is considered among the best in the world. Reasonably priced and available in variations like chocolate coffee and latte, these spots serve a comforting, relaxing cup for just Rs 50. Address: Araku Coffee, opposite Vuda Park, East Point Colony

Vizag proves that great food doesn’t have to come with a hefty price tag. Whether you’re craving a crispy snack, a wholesome tiffin, or a warm cup of coffee, the city has something delicious waiting for you within Rs 100. So the next time your wallet feels light, let these spots remind you that the city of destiny always has your back. Quick tip: Carry some cash or have your UPI app ready for quick payments, as some vendors might prefer one over the other.