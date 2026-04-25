Mango specials including drinks, desserts, & dishes in Vizag: Part 1!

Summer is here, and this means heated summer mornings and sultry evenings in Vizag. While the sun is relentless, there are many things to be thankful for. Summer vacations, camps, games, and most importantly- mangoes! Dubbed as the King of Fruits, mango can be seen in every farmer’s market and is now being incorporated into the menus of many eateries in town. Here are some of the mango specials in Vizag featuring drinks, desserts, and dishes!

Mango specials, including drinks, desserts, and dishes, to check out in Vizag!

1. Makkhan Masala

Located in Budhil Park Hotel, Makkhan Masala is a pure-veg restaurant. Featuring many creative vegetarian dishes, the restaurant has a sophisticated ambience with dim lighting. They have launched a special mango menu, which contains:

Live Mango-misu, Mango Lassi, Aam Panna, Mango Spring Rolls, Nachos with mango salsa, Passionate Mango Mouse, Mango Panna, Mango Milkshake.

The hotel also has a gaming zone, making it a perfect place for family or friends to hang out.

Location: Dwaraka Nagar

2. Upland Bistro

The town’s top continental restaurant also has some mango specials this season. The first is a Tropical Smoothie Bowl. This dish comes with a base of yoghurt and mango pulp, served with date syrup, dragon fruit, fresh Alphonso mango cubes, bananas, granola mix (raisins, dry fruits, and cornflakes), flax and chia seeds.

You can also try their Mango Tres Leches, a 3-layered creamy dessert, layered with small bites of fresh Alphonso mango.

Location: Siripuram

3. Glutton’s Garage

Glutton’s Garage has been the city’s hotspot for foodies for many years. The cafe is renowned for its fusion food menu, and has launched a special mango menu.

These specials include drinks like Mango Milkshake with Fresh Mangoes and Mango Boba Tea with Mango Pearls; desserts like Mango Cheesecake, Mango French Toast, and Mango-misu; a savoury dish like Nachos with Mango Salsa; and others like Mango Coco Croissant and Mango Smoothie Bowl.

Location: Pandurangapuram

4. Thai Pancakes Vizag

Thai Pancakes Vizag is a food stall located near Park Hotel, serving authentic Thai pancakes. The stall is offering a special item for the season, called Mango Thai Pancakes.

The pancakes are made fresh and live, where a generous amount of mango sauce and pieces are used to make the dish.

Location: Opposite Park Hotel

5. Quality Juice Centre

There is nothing more refreshing than a great fruit juice, right? And what is better than a fresh mango juice that is thick and creamy?

Quality Juice Centre offers a tall glass of thick, fresh mango juice. It also has several pieces of mango on top, making it an enjoyable experience.

Locations: Ram Nagar, MVP Colony

6. Ram Shiva Sai Fruit Juice Centre

This is another juice chain in the city that serves fresh mango juice. The juice centre incorporates pieces of cashew in the Mango Shake, making it healthier and more indulgent.

Locations: Akkayapalem, Railway New Colony, Pendurthi

7. Cake Studio Bakers

This cloud kitchen in Vizag has brought special desserts for the mango season! They offer Mango Tres Leches and Mango Delight Cake, which are made fresh, using the best mangoes of the season.

With these mango specials in Vizag, ranging from drinks, desserts, and dishes, indulge in the goodness of this special fruit! Share this article with someone you want to try out these dishes in town!

Want to head out for the weekend, but worried about the heat? Then check out THIS article for some fun indoor activities in Vizag!

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more food and drink recommendations.