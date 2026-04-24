Indoor Activities in Vizag to Beat the Summer Heat!

The current weather in Vizag is no joke, with temperatures rising and stepping out in the sun is sure to make you break into a sweat. But the weather can’t stop you from having fun! Here are some indoor activities you can do in Vizag during this scorching heat, where the sun takes a back seat, and the fun stays the same!

Best indoor activities in Vizag to do this weekend!

1. Join a Dance Class

Dancing is one of the most fun activities to take part in. Not only are you moving your body and burning some calories, but you’ll also be learning a new skill. You can enrol at Broadway Dance Academy in Visakhapatnam, where you can learn the dance form of your choice!

2. Visit Museums

There are many museums to visit in town, and this is the time to explore them all! If you love learning about Vizag’s history, visit the Visakha Museum. If you are curious about the maritime history of the city, visit THESE museums!

3. Go Bowling

Nothing is more satisfying than watching ten pins go down at the same time! Bowling is a fun indoor activity, where you can enjoy time alone, or have a game-off with your friend group! There are several places to enjoy this sport. They include Timezone at Inorbit Mall, Strikzz Bowling at CMR Central, and Maven Fun at VMR Central Mall. You can also hang out with your friends in the various gaming arenas in the city.

4. Workshops and activities!

Weekends in Vizag have changed for the better. Each week, many workshops and activities are held in the city, ranging from arts and crafts to community building and interaction. These are perfect for those who want to make new friends, try out new things, push themselves out of their comfort zone, and have fun!

5. Dig your fingers into a pottery mix

Pottery is one of the most popular activities among the youth. Pottery serves as a therapeutic digital detox activity, focusing on reducing stress through hands-on creativity. Some pottery studios in Vizag include Mattikathalu, Studio Valmika, and more.

6. Solve a mystery!

If you have ever watched a crime thriller and guessed the plot before it even happens, this activity is for you. Mystery rooms are a great place where you can test your instincts and problem-solving skills. Whether it is to find a key within 30 minutes or guess the murderer, grind your brains to win!

7. Catch a movie

During the pandemic, the film industry saw huge losses and worried that the current generation would not visit the theatres, opting to watch movies on their smartphones and tablets. But a recent Fandango study proved that Gen Z is now the most active cinemagoing demographic. So, if you have nothing on the agenda and want to watch a good movie in theatres, just book a ticket and enjoy!

With these indoor activities in Vizag, make the best out of your weekend! So, what are you waiting for? Pick an activity that interests you the most and create lasting memories!

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more such recommendations.