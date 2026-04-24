Andhra University Centenary Celebrations Valedictory on April 27

Ahead of the valedictory of the centenary celebrations, work on the beautification of Andhra University is in full swing.

As a part if the drive to make the university more attractive, a fountain was set up at the main gate of the university.

Inaugurated by Vice-Chancellor G P Rajasekhar, the fountain was colourfully illuminated.

Rector P. King, Registrar K Rambabu, deans, officials and others participated in the programme.

Meanwhile, arrangements are apace for the valedictory of the centenary celebrations slated for April 27.

Vice-President, Governor, Chief Minister, Union Ministers and cricketer Sachin Tendulkar will be taking part in the celebrations, which have been planned on a large scale.

District Collector Abhishikth Kishore, City Police Commissioner Shanka Brata Bagchi inspected the venue and made suggestions for successful conduct of the event.

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