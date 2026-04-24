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    AU getting decked up for centenary valedictory

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AU getting decked up for centenary valedictory

Team Yo! VizagNews/City UpdatesVisakhapatnam4 hours ago

Andhra University Centenary Celebrations Valedictory on April 27

Ahead of the valedictory of the centenary celebrations, work on the beautification of Andhra University is in full swing.

As a part if the drive to make the university more attractive, a fountain was set up at the main gate of the university.

Inaugurated by Vice-Chancellor G P Rajasekhar, the fountain was colourfully illuminated.

Rector P. King, Registrar K Rambabu, deans, officials and others participated in the programme.

Meanwhile, arrangements are apace for the valedictory of the centenary celebrations slated for April 27.

Vice-President, Governor, Chief Minister, Union Ministers and cricketer Sachin Tendulkar will be taking part in the celebrations, which have been planned on a large scale.

District Collector Abhishikth Kishore, City Police Commissioner Shanka Brata Bagchi inspected the venue and made suggestions for successful conduct of the event.

Also read: GVMC tops in property tax collection in State

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu

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