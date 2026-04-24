GVMC Property Tax Collection Tops Andhra Pradesh in 2025-26

The GVMC has put up a good show in the property tax collection for the year 2025-26 and topped in the State, according to its Commissioner Ketan Garg.

He received the prestigious State-level award and a certificate of appreciation from Municipal Administration and Urban Development Principal Secretary S Suresh Kumar and Commissioner and Director of Municipal Administration P Sampath Kumar, along with GVMC Deputy Commissioner S Srinivasa Rao, at a workshop on Solid Waste Management Rules-2026 held at the School of Planning and Architecture in Vijayawada on Thursday.

Ketan Garg attributed the achievement to taxpayers, homeowners and the people of the city towards the development of Visakhapatnam.

Suresh Kumar and Sampath Kumar congratulated the GVMC on achieving the award.

According to the officials, the GVMC collected an additional Rs 60 crore in 2025-26, when compared to its previous year, registering a growth of 21 per cent.

The Commissioner said that the officials expressed happiness over GVMC being a leader in property tax collection in the State and expressed special gratitude to the property tax payers, homeowners and the city people.

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