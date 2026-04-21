ReNew Solar Project Andhra Pradesh Gets Stone-Laying on Apr 23

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will take part in the stone-laying ceremony of the ReNew project near Rambilli of Anakapalle district, Andhra Pradesh on April 23. The State government recently approved the plan of ReNew Photovoltaics to build a major solar manufacturing plant in the State with an investment of Rs 4,000 crore. Aimed at boosting the country’s solar capacity, the plant will be ready by 2028.

Announcing it at a review meeting in Anakapalle on April 20, State Mines, Geology and Excise Minister Kollu Ravindra said that the coalition government initiated several steps to attract investments.

The Minister said that Chandrababu Naidu would reach Rambilli at 11 AM on April 23.

“The aim of the government is not only to bring back companies that had left the State in the past, but also to attract new investments,” said the Minister.

He expressed the hope that such industrial projects would contribute to the creation of 20 lakh jobs as targeted by IT and Industries Minister Nara Lokesh.

Anakapalle District Collector Vijaya Krishnan, District ASP Tuhin Sinha, District Joint Collector Souryaman Patel, MLAs Sundarapu Vijayakumar and chairmen of various corporations reviewed the arrangements made by the local administration for Chief Minister’s visit.

Also read: Chandanotsavam a grand success, says Collector

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.