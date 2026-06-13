Building a strong India is our goal, says Nara Lokesh

State Minister for IT and HRD Nara Lokesh has opined that investing in skilled human resources is crucial for a bright future.

Participating as the chief guest in the valedictory session of the ‘Digii100x Andhra Pradesh’ summit held at a hotel in the city on Friday, Lokesh said: “It’s a pleasure to be in Visakhapatnam among the brilliant minds who are shaping the future of education and innovation in our country.

Looking at the gathering, I see leaders who are impacting the lives of crores of Indian youth by building institutions, creating opportunities, and nurturing talent. Although our roles may differ, but our goal to build a strong India.”

“The world is changing rapidly. Artificial Intelligence (AI) is transforming industries. Technology is redefining jobs. In this fast-paced world, the greatest competitive advantage for any State or nation is not land, natural resources, or capital—it is talent. That is why it brings me special joy to have this discussion here in Visakhapatnam,” he said.

For decades, Andhra Pradesh has been a source of the country’s finest talent. The State has long been at the forefront of the IT sector. Thanks to the reforms initiated by Chandrababu Naidu during his first and second term as the Chief Minister, professionals from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana can be found everywhere, he observed.

“Andhra Pradesh aims at becoming a hub for AI-driven education, research, governance, and innovation. In this context, data centers and cable landing stations are vital. Henceforth, a nation’s wealth will be measured not by oil reserves, but by its computing capacity. We envision Andhra Pradesh serving as a guiding force for India in this direction. The organisations represented in this gathering have a pivotal role to play in this journey, said Nara Lokesh.

As many as 22 clusters would be developed across the State to create opportunities for the youth, he said adding: “we look forward to receiving further suggestions from you.”

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