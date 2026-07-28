Indian Railways Augments Prashanti, 3 Other Trains

To clear the extra rush of waitlisted passengers, the Indian Railways has decided to augment certain trains with additional coaches.

Train No. 18463 Bhubaneswar-KSR Bengaluru Prashanti Express will be augmented with one 3rd AC coach from August 1 to 31. In the return direction, Train No. 18464 KSR Bengaluru – Bhubaneswar Prashanti Express will be augmented with one 3rd AC coach from August 2 to September 1.

Train No.22879 Bhubaneswar-Tirupati SF Express will be augmented with one 3rd AC coach from August 1 to 29 (on nominated days). In the return direction, Train No. 22880 Tirupati-Bhubaneswar SF Express will be augmented with one 3rd AC coach from August 2 to 30 (on nominated days).

The train No. 18447 Bhubaneswar-Jagdalpur Hirakhand Express will be augmented with one 3rd AC coach from August to 31. In the return direction, Train No. 18448 Jagdalpur-Bhubaneswar Hirakhand Express will be augmented with one 3rd AC coach from August 2 to September 1.

Train No. 18417 Puri – Gunupur Daily Express will be augmented with one AC Chair Car coach from August 1 to 31. In the return direction, Train No. 18418 Gunupur-Puri Daily Express will be augmented with one AC Chair Car coach from August 2 to September 1.

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This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu