Simhachalam Giri Pradakshina Draws Crowds Across Vizag

Despite drizzle and intermittent rain, devotees start thronging the hilltop temple of Simhachalam, Vizag, from the early hours of Tuesday to take part in Giri Pradakshina.

Though the annual event would begin at 2 PM after the decorated chariot made its move, devotees in large numbers were seen trekking after breaking the coconut at ‘tholi pavancha‘, the first step that leads to the hilltop.

Elaborate arrangements have been made for smooth passage of the ‘pradakshina’ (circumambulation), even as the weatherman forecast rain in the district for the next three days due to a depression.

Over 2,700 police personnel are on duty to maintain law and order and regulate traffic. Commissioner of Police Shanka Brata Bagchi, in a briefing, directed the staff to guide the devotees so that they face no inconvenience.

Radio Frequency Identification tags are being tied to children to prevent them from going missing.

To extend medicare, as many as 32 camps have been set up, and 26 ambulances kept ready on the route.

Similarly, water points, toilets and other facilities are in place for the benefit of devotees.

The APSRTC is operating several special buses on the occasion.

The GVMC has set up special call centres (0891-2507225 and 1800-4250-0009). It has advised the devotees to contact the numbers if they face any inconvenience.

Higher officials are monitoring the situation to make the event incident-free.

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This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu